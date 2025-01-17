Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.56
-2.61
-2.86
1.28
Op profit growth
-134.02
-22.33
-10.33
-9.33
EBIT growth
-229.44
0.87
-36.06
-27.87
Net profit growth
338.91
31.07
63.9
-154.33
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-18.78
16.24
20.37
22.07
EBIT margin
-34.96
7.95
7.67
11.66
Net profit margin
-60.65
-4.06
-3.02
-1.79
RoCE
-2.17
1.62
1.56
2.21
RoNW
-1.11
-0.24
-0.18
-0.11
RoA
-0.94
-0.2
-0.15
-0.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-28.6
-6.52
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
2.5
2
Cash EPS
-45.4
-29.06
-30.84
-29.89
Book value per share
628.37
658.8
666.75
672.3
Valuation ratios
P/E
-3.83
-13.39
0
0
P/CEPS
-2.41
-3
-5.71
-4.83
P/B
0.17
0.13
0.26
0.21
EV/EBIDTA
806.51
5.69
9.49
7.21
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
-50.28
-65.93
Tax payout
-0.61
-1,085.85
243.04
-103.7
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
69.59
27.95
25.52
21.38
Inventory days
17.65
7.37
7.49
5.56
Creditor days
-75.71
-33.12
-38.83
-63.52
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.34
-1.05
-0.89
-1.19
Net debt / equity
0.14
0.1
0.15
0.17
Net debt / op. profit
-10.26
2.68
3.01
3.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-13.67
-13.03
-12.7
-13
Employee costs
-42.45
-21.13
-18.56
-19.23
Other costs
-62.64
-49.57
-48.35
-45.68
