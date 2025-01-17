iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Hotels (East) Ltd Key Ratios

152.86
(1.95%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:30:59 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Hotels (East) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.56

-2.61

-2.86

1.28

Op profit growth

-134.02

-22.33

-10.33

-9.33

EBIT growth

-229.44

0.87

-36.06

-27.87

Net profit growth

338.91

31.07

63.9

-154.33

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-18.78

16.24

20.37

22.07

EBIT margin

-34.96

7.95

7.67

11.66

Net profit margin

-60.65

-4.06

-3.02

-1.79

RoCE

-2.17

1.62

1.56

2.21

RoNW

-1.11

-0.24

-0.18

-0.11

RoA

-0.94

-0.2

-0.15

-0.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-28.6

-6.52

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

2.5

2

Cash EPS

-45.4

-29.06

-30.84

-29.89

Book value per share

628.37

658.8

666.75

672.3

Valuation ratios

P/E

-3.83

-13.39

0

0

P/CEPS

-2.41

-3

-5.71

-4.83

P/B

0.17

0.13

0.26

0.21

EV/EBIDTA

806.51

5.69

9.49

7.21

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

-50.28

-65.93

Tax payout

-0.61

-1,085.85

243.04

-103.7

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

69.59

27.95

25.52

21.38

Inventory days

17.65

7.37

7.49

5.56

Creditor days

-75.71

-33.12

-38.83

-63.52

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.34

-1.05

-0.89

-1.19

Net debt / equity

0.14

0.1

0.15

0.17

Net debt / op. profit

-10.26

2.68

3.01

3.2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-13.67

-13.03

-12.7

-13

Employee costs

-42.45

-21.13

-18.56

-19.23

Other costs

-62.64

-49.57

-48.35

-45.68

