Asian Hotels (East) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

158.58
(-4.20%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:05 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

74.86

65.65

62.94

29.2

141.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

74.86

65.65

62.94

29.2

141.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.01

11.93

7.58

7.43

4.88

Total Income

84.86

77.58

70.52

36.62

146.74

Total Expenditure

57.83

53.16

65.04

39.81

120.5

PBIDT

27.03

24.42

5.49

-3.19

26.25

Interest

7.67

0

10.98

10.5

10.6

PBDT

19.36

24.42

-5.49

-13.69

15.64

Depreciation

2.71

2.72

14.37

14.73

19.57

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.99

2.1

0

0

4.21

Deferred Tax

2.23

0.79

0.31

-0.63

-0.12

Reported Profit After Tax

12.43

18.81

-20.18

-27.8

-8.02

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

12.43

18.81

-20.18

-27.8

-8.02

Extra-ordinary Items

6.09

9.15

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

6.34

9.66

-20.18

-27.8

-8.02

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.19

10.88

-17.5

-24.11

-6.95

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

17.29

11.53

11.53

11.53

11.53

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

36.1

37.19

8.72

-10.92

18.5

PBDTM(%)

25.86

37.19

-8.72

-46.88

11.02

PATM(%)

16.6

28.65

-32.06

-95.2

-5.65

