Asian Hotels (East) Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
74.86
65.65
62.94
29.2
141.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
74.86
65.65
62.94
29.2
141.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.01
11.93
7.58
7.43
4.88
Total Income
84.86
77.58
70.52
36.62
146.74
Total Expenditure
57.83
53.16
65.04
39.81
120.5
PBIDT
27.03
24.42
5.49
-3.19
26.25
Interest
7.67
0
10.98
10.5
10.6
PBDT
19.36
24.42
-5.49
-13.69
15.64
Depreciation
2.71
2.72
14.37
14.73
19.57
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.99
2.1
0
0
4.21
Deferred Tax
2.23
0.79
0.31
-0.63
-0.12
Reported Profit After Tax
12.43
18.81
-20.18
-27.8
-8.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
12.43
18.81
-20.18
-27.8
-8.02
Extra-ordinary Items
6.09
9.15
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.34
9.66
-20.18
-27.8
-8.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.19
10.88
-17.5
-24.11
-6.95
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
17.29
11.53
11.53
11.53
11.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
36.1
37.19
8.72
-10.92
18.5
PBDTM(%)
25.86
37.19
-8.72
-46.88
11.02
PATM(%)
16.6
28.65
-32.06
-95.2
-5.65
