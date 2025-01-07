iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Hotels (East) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

165.54
(-0.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:05 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Hotels (East) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

29.4

92.1

102.13

98.31

yoy growth (%)

-68.07

-9.82

3.88

0.22

Raw materials

-4.52

-12.6

-13.93

-13.2

As % of sales

15.39

13.68

13.64

13.42

Employee costs

-14.56

-21.06

-19.44

-20.02

As % of sales

49.54

22.87

19.03

20.37

Other costs

-16.07

-42.29

-50.19

-46.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

54.67

45.91

49.13

47.54

Operating profit

-5.76

16.13

18.56

18.33

OPM

-19.61

17.52

18.18

18.65

Depreciation

-3.09

-2.97

-5.43

-6.37

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.5

Other income

9.34

8.97

5.6

8.79

Profit before tax

0.48

22.14

18.74

20.25

Taxes

0.2

-8.27

-3.99

-3.93

Tax rate

41.88

-37.35

-21.33

-19.41

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.69

13.86

14.74

16.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

-3.36

Net profit

0.69

13.86

14.74

12.95

yoy growth (%)

-95.02

-5.92

13.77

-8.94

NPM

2.34

15.05

14.43

13.17

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Hotels (East) Ltd

