Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
29.4
92.1
102.13
98.31
yoy growth (%)
-68.07
-9.82
3.88
0.22
Raw materials
-4.52
-12.6
-13.93
-13.2
As % of sales
15.39
13.68
13.64
13.42
Employee costs
-14.56
-21.06
-19.44
-20.02
As % of sales
49.54
22.87
19.03
20.37
Other costs
-16.07
-42.29
-50.19
-46.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
54.67
45.91
49.13
47.54
Operating profit
-5.76
16.13
18.56
18.33
OPM
-19.61
17.52
18.18
18.65
Depreciation
-3.09
-2.97
-5.43
-6.37
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.5
Other income
9.34
8.97
5.6
8.79
Profit before tax
0.48
22.14
18.74
20.25
Taxes
0.2
-8.27
-3.99
-3.93
Tax rate
41.88
-37.35
-21.33
-19.41
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.69
13.86
14.74
16.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-3.36
Net profit
0.69
13.86
14.74
12.95
yoy growth (%)
-95.02
-5.92
13.77
-8.94
NPM
2.34
15.05
14.43
13.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.