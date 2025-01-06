iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Hotels (East) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.48

22.14

18.74

20.25

Depreciation

-3.09

-2.97

-5.43

-6.37

Tax paid

0.2

-8.27

-3.99

-3.93

Working capital

-6.42

-271.28

30.51

-57.07

Other operating items

Operating

-8.81

-260.38

39.81

-47.13

Capital expenditure

2.86

1.74

1.75

-13.42

Free cash flow

-5.95

-258.64

41.56

-60.55

Equity raised

1,684.1

1,720.48

1,756.3

1,750.71

Investing

3.24

235.56

-16.98

-87.7

Financing

0

0

0

-139.23

Dividends paid

0

0

2.88

2.3

Net in cash

1,681.38

1,697.39

1,783.77

1,465.53

