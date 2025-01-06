Asian Hotels (East) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.48
22.14
18.74
20.25
Depreciation
-3.09
-2.97
-5.43
-6.37
Tax paid
0.2
-8.27
-3.99
-3.93
Working capital
-6.42
-271.28
30.51
-57.07
Other operating items
Operating
-8.81
-260.38
39.81
-47.13
Capital expenditure
2.86
1.74
1.75
-13.42
Free cash flow
-5.95
-258.64
41.56
-60.55
Equity raised
1,684.1
1,720.48
1,756.3
1,750.71
Investing
3.24
235.56
-16.98
-87.7
Financing
0
0
0
-139.23
Dividends paid
0
0
2.88
2.3
Net in cash
1,681.38
1,697.39
1,783.77
1,465.53
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.