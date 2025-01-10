Asian Hotels (East) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.29
17.29
11.53
11.53
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
148.89
124.49
838.95
841.61
Net Worth
166.18
141.78
850.48
853.14
Minority Interest
Debt
153.47
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
13.52
13.4
14.25
14.68
Total Liabilities
333.17
155.18
864.73
867.82
Fixed Assets
110.72
111.68
113.13
109.75
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.06
8.61
660.06
665.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.38
3.25
6.55
5.69
Networking Capital
204.71
-9.18
75.58
66.67
Inventories
1.53
1.01
0.88
0.86
Inventory Days
10.67
Sundry Debtors
6.11
6.07
5.67
1.72
Debtor Days
21.34
Other Current Assets
220.17
11.83
120.48
108.14
Sundry Creditors
-6.95
-4.93
-6.88
-3.97
Creditor Days
49.27
Other Current Liabilities
-16.15
-23.17
-44.57
-40.08
Cash
7.3
40.84
9.41
20.06
Total Assets
333.17
155.19
864.73
867.82
