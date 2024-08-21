iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Hotels (East) Ltd Dividend

152.78
(1.89%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:08:12 PM

Asian Hotels (E) CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend28 May 20246 Sep 20246 Sep 20242.525Final
The Board of Directors recommended dividend of 25% i.e. Rs. 2.50/- per fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to a declaration of the same by the members at the ensuing 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and it will be credited/dispatched to the members on or before 30 days from the date of AGM. The Company has fixed Friday, 6th September, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.08.2024)

