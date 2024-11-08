iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Hotels (East) Ltd Board Meeting

Asian Hotels (E) CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
ASIAN HOTELS (EAST) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter (Q2) and six months ended 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting of even date, upon recommendation of the Audit Committee, has inter-alia considered and approved unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter (Q2) and six months ended 30th September, 2024 and took note of the limited review report issued by M/s. Singhi & Co., Kolkata, Statutory Auditors of the Company. Enclosed please find the unaudited financial results and the limited review report thereon. The meeting of the Board commenced at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 08:10 p.m. This is for your information and dissemination. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
ASIAN HOTELS (EAST) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter (Q1) and three months ended 30th June 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting of even date, upon recommendation of the Audit Committee, has inter-alia considered and approved unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter (Q1) and three months ended 30th June, 2024 and took note of the limited review report issued by M/s. Singhi & Co., Kolkata, Statutory Auditors of the Company. Enclosed please find the unaudited financial results and the limited review report thereon. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 04:30 p.m. and concluded at 07:35 p.m. This is for your information and dissemination. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
ASIAN HOTELS (EAST) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 inter-alia to transact the following businesses: i) To consider & approve draft audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter (Q4) and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and draft auditors report thereon; ii) To consider and recommend dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March 2024; iii) Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors recommended dividend of 25% i.e. Rs. 2.50/- per fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to a declaration of the same by the members at the ensuing 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and it will be credited/dispatched to the members on or before 30 days from the date of AGM. Pursuant to Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting of even date has inter-alia considered and approved the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter (Q4) and financial year ended 31st March, 2024 and took note of the audit report issued by M/s. Singhi & Co., Kolkata, Statutory Auditors of the Company. The Board of Directors recommended dividend of 25% i.e. Rs. 2.50/- per fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to a declaration of the same by the Members at the ensuing 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and it will be credited/dispatched to the members on or before 30 days from the date of AGM. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 03:30 p.m. and concluded at 07:00 p.m. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202417 Apr 2024
Discloure under Regulation 30 read with sub-para 7 of Para A of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 is enclosed.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
ASIAN HOTELS (EAST) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter (Q3) and nine months ended 31st December 2023 and to note the limited review report thereon. The Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) at its meeting of even date has inter-alia considered and approved the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter (Q3) and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 and took note of the limited review report issued by M/s. Singhi & Co., Kolkata, Statutory Auditors of the Company. Enclosed please find the approved financial results and the limited review report thereon. The Board also took note of the better financial assistance amounting to Rs. 160 crores (Rupees one hundred and sixty crores only) availed by the Company from Axis Finance Limited, Mumbai to repay the existing loan. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 05:30 p.m. and concluded at 08:20 p.m. This is for your information and dissemination. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

