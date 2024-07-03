Asian Hotels (East) Ltd Summary

Asian Hotels (East) Ltd was originally incorporated on January 8, 2007 as a private limited company with the name Vardhman Hotels Pvt Ltd. On July 28, 2007, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Vardhman Hotels Ltd.The Company is an owner and manager of Hyatt Regency, Kolkata, a luxury 5 star hotel located at Kolkata in India. The company operates Hyatt Regency, Kolkata which has a total of 233 rooms. Also, they are in the business of laundry, business centre and fitness centre facilities. The company has two subsidiaries namely, GJS Hotels Ltd and Regency Convention Centre and Hotels Ltd.The company classifies their business divisions by the quality of the property, the range of services, and the guests they target. They derive the majority of their revenue from the Hyatt Regency Kolkata. The company is focused on the high end (five-star deluxe) hotel market.In July 12, 2007, the company became a wholly owned subsidiary of erstwhile Asian Hotels Ltd. The company entered into a scheme of arrangement and de-merger with Asian Hotels Ltd (now known as Asian Hotels (North) Ltd) and Chillwinds Hotels Ltd (now known as Asian Hotels (West) Ltd) which became effective on February 11, 2010. Pursuant to the scheme of arrangement and de-merger, the Kolkata Undertaking of Asian Hotels Ltd comprising of Hotel Hyatt Regency, Kolkata along with shares held in GJS Hotels Ltd, Regency Convention Centre and Hotels Ltd and others were de-merged and vested in the company. Subsequent to the effectiveness of the scheme, the name of the company was changed from Vardhman Hotels Ltd to Asian Hotels (East) Ltd with effect from February 16, 2010.Hyatt Regency Chennai was opened on August 8, 2011. In 2016-17, Forex Finance Private Limited (FFPL) got amalgamated with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective on 5th September 2016. In consideration of the amalgamation, the Company issued and allotted 32,14,284 new Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders of FFPL.In 2019-20, the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company, GJS Hotels Limited (GJS) and Robust Hotels Private Limited (RHPL) and their respective shareholders and creditors for Demerger of Investment Division of GJS, a wholly-owned subsidiary into the Company and reorganisation of share capital of RHPL was made effective from July 24, 2019. As a result of the Scheme, all the securities held by GJS in RHPL were transferred to the Company and accordingly RHPL became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.With reference to Regency Convention Centre and Hotels Limited, Kolkata (Regency), pursuant to the share purchase agreementdated 20th April, 2019, the balance purchase consideration of Rs.41 Crores was paid by Mumbai International Airport Limited on 29th April, 2022 and accordingly the entire shareholding (100%) of Regency i.e. 1,59,305 equity shares was transferred to Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) on 4th May, 2022. Pursuant to such transfer of shares, Regency ceased to be subsidiary of the Company in 2021-22.In 2023, the Scheme of Arrangement for demerger of Robust Hotels Limited, Chennai became effective from 21st September, 2022 and it ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2023.