The Byke Hospitality Ltd Share Price

94.09
(-4.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:47 PM

  • Open99.7
  • Day's High101.79
  • 52 Wk High107
  • Prev. Close98.74
  • Day's Low93.8
  • 52 Wk Low 53.5
  • Turnover (lac)147.3
  • P/E87.27
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.61
  • EPS1.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)491.9
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

The Byke Hospitality Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

99.7

Prev. Close

98.74

Turnover(Lac.)

147.3

Day's High

101.79

Day's Low

93.8

52 Week's High

107

52 Week's Low

53.5

Book Value

42.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

491.9

P/E

87.27

EPS

1.15

Divi. Yield

0

The Byke Hospitality Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

8 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

The Byke Hospitality Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

The Byke Hospitality Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:09 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.25%

Non-Promoter- 2.15%

Institutions: 2.14%

Non-Institutions: 55.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

The Byke Hospitality Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

53.09

40.1

40.1

40.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

148.86

119.41

117.08

129.83

Net Worth

201.95

159.51

157.18

169.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

65.6

122.18

177.41

269.97

yoy growth (%)

-46.3

-31.12

-34.28

16.6

Raw materials

-12.14

-23.92

-28.27

-26.09

As % of sales

18.51

19.57

15.93

9.66

Employee costs

-10.16

-12.84

-11.35

-9.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-19.91

2.45

55.07

48.96

Depreciation

-26.46

-28.04

-13.64

-12.77

Tax paid

1.68

1.68

-19.06

-16.94

Working capital

1.58

-16.18

13.52

19.5

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.3

-31.12

-34.28

16.6

Op profit growth

-61.22

-47.47

10.49

18.16

EBIT growth

-228.06

-83.8

11.52

21.61

Net profit growth

-539.87

-88.48

12.48

23.44

No Record Found

The Byke Hospitality Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT The Byke Hospitality Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anil Patodia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Archana Anil Patodia

Executive Director

Pramod Patodia

Independent Director

Madhuri Dhanak

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Puja Sharma

Independent Director

Sobhag Mal Jain

Independent Director

Brijmohan Pooranmal Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by The Byke Hospitality Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1990, The Byke Hospitality Limited (formerly known Suave Hotels Ltd) is a fast growing company operating its hotel properties in key tourist destinations across India. Presently, the Company operates hotels and restaurants in Goa. The Company also provides travels and tourism industry services. The Company entered in Hospitality Industry in 1999 to capitalise on the vast opportunities.As of March 31, 2010, the Company operated at three locations Matheran, Rajasthan and Goa with four hotels and resorts operating with different names, which includes Sunshine Beach Resort, Goa; Sunflower Beach Resort, Goa; The Byke, Hotel Retreat, Pride of Matheran, and Paawana, Mandawa.During year 2012-13, the Company renovated one of its resort The Byke - Old Anchor, in Goa. It leased two new properties in FY 2012-13: Hidden Paradise (Goa) and Neelkanth (Manali). It added Heritage Property in Rajasthan and a second property in Matheran.During the year 2013-14, the Company launched another luxury property The Byke Grassfield in Jaipur. In 2014-15, it acquired first Hotel in the Business capital of the Country, The Byke- Suraj Plaza.In 2017-18, it launched Spice Lounge, Thanes only 24-hour restaurant, at The Byke Suraj Plaza property on the arterial Ghodbunder Road.
Company FAQs

What is the The Byke Hospitality Ltd share price today?

The The Byke Hospitality Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹94.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of The Byke Hospitality Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of The Byke Hospitality Ltd is ₹491.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of The Byke Hospitality Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of The Byke Hospitality Ltd is 87.27 and 2.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of The Byke Hospitality Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a The Byke Hospitality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of The Byke Hospitality Ltd is ₹53.5 and ₹107 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of The Byke Hospitality Ltd?

The Byke Hospitality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.95%, 3 Years at 46.82%, 1 Year at 66.65%, 6 Month at 17.63%, 3 Month at 40.02% and 1 Month at 28.84%.

What is the shareholding pattern of The Byke Hospitality Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of The Byke Hospitality Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.25 %
Institutions - 2.15 %
Public - 55.60 %

