Summary

Incorporated in 1990, The Byke Hospitality Limited (formerly known Suave Hotels Ltd) is a fast growing company operating its hotel properties in key tourist destinations across India. Presently, the Company operates hotels and restaurants in Goa. The Company also provides travels and tourism industry services. The Company entered in Hospitality Industry in 1999 to capitalise on the vast opportunities.As of March 31, 2010, the Company operated at three locations Matheran, Rajasthan and Goa with four hotels and resorts operating with different names, which includes Sunshine Beach Resort, Goa; Sunflower Beach Resort, Goa; The Byke, Hotel Retreat, Pride of Matheran, and Paawana, Mandawa.During year 2012-13, the Company renovated one of its resort The Byke - Old Anchor, in Goa. It leased two new properties in FY 2012-13: Hidden Paradise (Goa) and Neelkanth (Manali). It added Heritage Property in Rajasthan and a second property in Matheran.During the year 2013-14, the Company launched another luxury property The Byke Grassfield in Jaipur. In 2014-15, it acquired first Hotel in the Business capital of the Country, The Byke- Suraj Plaza.In 2017-18, it launched Spice Lounge, Thanes only 24-hour restaurant, at The Byke Suraj Plaza property on the arterial Ghodbunder Road.

