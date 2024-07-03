Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹99.7
Prev. Close₹98.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹147.3
Day's High₹101.79
Day's Low₹93.8
52 Week's High₹107
52 Week's Low₹53.5
Book Value₹42.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)491.9
P/E87.27
EPS1.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.09
40.1
40.1
40.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
148.86
119.41
117.08
129.83
Net Worth
201.95
159.51
157.18
169.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
65.6
122.18
177.41
269.97
yoy growth (%)
-46.3
-31.12
-34.28
16.6
Raw materials
-12.14
-23.92
-28.27
-26.09
As % of sales
18.51
19.57
15.93
9.66
Employee costs
-10.16
-12.84
-11.35
-9.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-19.91
2.45
55.07
48.96
Depreciation
-26.46
-28.04
-13.64
-12.77
Tax paid
1.68
1.68
-19.06
-16.94
Working capital
1.58
-16.18
13.52
19.5
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.3
-31.12
-34.28
16.6
Op profit growth
-61.22
-47.47
10.49
18.16
EBIT growth
-228.06
-83.8
11.52
21.61
Net profit growth
-539.87
-88.48
12.48
23.44
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anil Patodia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Archana Anil Patodia
Executive Director
Pramod Patodia
Independent Director
Madhuri Dhanak
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Puja Sharma
Independent Director
Sobhag Mal Jain
Independent Director
Brijmohan Pooranmal Agarwal
Reports by The Byke Hospitality Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1990, The Byke Hospitality Limited (formerly known Suave Hotels Ltd) is a fast growing company operating its hotel properties in key tourist destinations across India. Presently, the Company operates hotels and restaurants in Goa. The Company also provides travels and tourism industry services. The Company entered in Hospitality Industry in 1999 to capitalise on the vast opportunities.As of March 31, 2010, the Company operated at three locations Matheran, Rajasthan and Goa with four hotels and resorts operating with different names, which includes Sunshine Beach Resort, Goa; Sunflower Beach Resort, Goa; The Byke, Hotel Retreat, Pride of Matheran, and Paawana, Mandawa.During year 2012-13, the Company renovated one of its resort The Byke - Old Anchor, in Goa. It leased two new properties in FY 2012-13: Hidden Paradise (Goa) and Neelkanth (Manali). It added Heritage Property in Rajasthan and a second property in Matheran.During the year 2013-14, the Company launched another luxury property The Byke Grassfield in Jaipur. In 2014-15, it acquired first Hotel in the Business capital of the Country, The Byke- Suraj Plaza.In 2017-18, it launched Spice Lounge, Thanes only 24-hour restaurant, at The Byke Suraj Plaza property on the arterial Ghodbunder Road.
The The Byke Hospitality Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹94.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of The Byke Hospitality Ltd is ₹491.90 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of The Byke Hospitality Ltd is 87.27 and 2.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a The Byke Hospitality Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of The Byke Hospitality Ltd is ₹53.5 and ₹107 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The Byke Hospitality Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 36.95%, 3 Years at 46.82%, 1 Year at 66.65%, 6 Month at 17.63%, 3 Month at 40.02% and 1 Month at 28.84%.
