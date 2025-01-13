The Byke Hospitality Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
53.09
40.1
40.1
40.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
148.86
119.41
117.08
129.83
Net Worth
201.95
159.51
157.18
169.93
Minority Interest
Debt
58.93
81.15
96.67
80.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.66
3.34
4.37
5.93
Total Liabilities
262.54
244
258.22
256.23
Fixed Assets
149.07
166.5
156.99
163.88
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.01
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.31
3.05
3.01
1.74
Networking Capital
86.41
72.36
93.11
87.33
Inventories
16.61
16.73
16.83
15.76
Inventory Days
87.68
Sundry Debtors
20.08
20.78
25.22
24.87
Debtor Days
138.36
Other Current Assets
55.58
40.77
58.67
55.6
Sundry Creditors
-3.45
-3.49
-3.6
-3.78
Creditor Days
21.02
Other Current Liabilities
-2.41
-2.43
-4.01
-5.12
Cash
18.73
2.1
5.1
3.3
Total Assets
262.53
244.01
258.21
256.25
