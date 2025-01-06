iifl-logo-icon 1
The Byke Hospitality Ltd Cash Flow Statement

94.09
(-4.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:47 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR The Byke Hospitality Ltd

The Byke Hospi. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-19.91

2.45

55.07

48.96

Depreciation

-26.46

-28.04

-13.64

-12.77

Tax paid

1.68

1.68

-19.06

-16.94

Working capital

1.58

-16.18

13.52

19.5

Other operating items

Operating

-43.12

-40.08

35.88

38.74

Capital expenditure

16.95

73.21

24.79

20.3

Free cash flow

-26.17

33.12

60.67

59.04

Equity raised

296.05

287.49

224.31

165.73

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

96.81

36.7

11.83

-2.41

Dividends paid

0

0

4

4

Net in cash

366.69

357.32

300.83

226.37

QUICKLINKS FOR The Byke Hospitality Ltd

