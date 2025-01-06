The Byke Hospitality Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-19.91
2.45
55.07
48.96
Depreciation
-26.46
-28.04
-13.64
-12.77
Tax paid
1.68
1.68
-19.06
-16.94
Working capital
1.58
-16.18
13.52
19.5
Other operating items
Operating
-43.12
-40.08
35.88
38.74
Capital expenditure
16.95
73.21
24.79
20.3
Free cash flow
-26.17
33.12
60.67
59.04
Equity raised
296.05
287.49
224.31
165.73
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
96.81
36.7
11.83
-2.41
Dividends paid
0
0
4
4
Net in cash
366.69
357.32
300.83
226.37
