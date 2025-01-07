Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
65.6
122.18
177.41
269.97
yoy growth (%)
-46.3
-31.12
-34.28
16.6
Raw materials
-12.14
-23.92
-28.27
-26.09
As % of sales
18.51
19.57
15.93
9.66
Employee costs
-10.16
-12.84
-11.35
-9.12
As % of sales
15.49
10.5
6.39
3.38
Other costs
-29.3
-49.33
-69.08
-172.57
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44.66
40.37
38.93
63.92
Operating profit
13.99
36.08
68.7
62.17
OPM
21.32
29.53
38.72
23.03
Depreciation
-26.46
-28.04
-13.64
-12.77
Interest expense
-8.33
-6.58
-0.75
-1.09
Other income
0.89
1
0.76
0.64
Profit before tax
-19.91
2.45
55.07
48.96
Taxes
1.68
1.68
-19.06
-16.94
Tax rate
-8.43
68.72
-34.6
-34.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-18.23
4.14
36.01
32.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-18.23
4.14
36.01
32.01
yoy growth (%)
-539.87
-88.48
12.48
23.44
NPM
-27.79
3.39
20.3
11.85
