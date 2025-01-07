iifl-logo-icon 1
The Byke Hospitality Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

95.87
(1.89%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR The Byke Hospitality Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

65.6

122.18

177.41

269.97

yoy growth (%)

-46.3

-31.12

-34.28

16.6

Raw materials

-12.14

-23.92

-28.27

-26.09

As % of sales

18.51

19.57

15.93

9.66

Employee costs

-10.16

-12.84

-11.35

-9.12

As % of sales

15.49

10.5

6.39

3.38

Other costs

-29.3

-49.33

-69.08

-172.57

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44.66

40.37

38.93

63.92

Operating profit

13.99

36.08

68.7

62.17

OPM

21.32

29.53

38.72

23.03

Depreciation

-26.46

-28.04

-13.64

-12.77

Interest expense

-8.33

-6.58

-0.75

-1.09

Other income

0.89

1

0.76

0.64

Profit before tax

-19.91

2.45

55.07

48.96

Taxes

1.68

1.68

-19.06

-16.94

Tax rate

-8.43

68.72

-34.6

-34.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-18.23

4.14

36.01

32.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-18.23

4.14

36.01

32.01

yoy growth (%)

-539.87

-88.48

12.48

23.44

NPM

-27.79

3.39

20.3

11.85

