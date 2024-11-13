Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

THE BYKE HOSPITALITY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting, approving the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone basis for the Quarter & Half Year ended September 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

THE BYKE HOSPITALITY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Un -Audited Financial Results(Standalone) for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To fix the time & date of the 34th Annual General Meeting of the Company. At the Board Meeting held on Friday, August 09, 2024, the Board approved the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, fixed the date of the Annual General Meeting, & closure of Register of Members for the purpose of AGM and Other business matters (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 16 May 2024

THE BYKE HOSPITALITY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider and adopt the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024 and note the Auditors Report thereon. 2) To consider any other matter with the prior permission of the chair. Outcome of Board Meeting , approving the Audited Financial Results of the Company on Standalone basis for the Quarter & Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024) Newspaper Publication on Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024