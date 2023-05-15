To The Members of The Byke Hospitality Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

opinion

We have audited the financial statements of THE BYKE HospITALITY Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, its profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the Independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

1. Estimates Involving in Capitalisation of Capital Expenditure, and determining their useful lives

(Refer Note 2" Significant Accounting Policies", Critical Accounting Estimates and Note 3 "Property, Plant and Equipment" for details)

Company has capitalized items of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE), mainly related to the machinery installed on various leased existing hotels and new hotels acquired in the year. Expenditure such as freight cost and acquisition cost are capitalized. Identification and allocation of the related expenditures involves judgement and estimation of future economic benefit.

The useful lives of PPE items are based on managements estimates regarding the period during which the asset or its significant components will be used. The estimates are based on historical experiences, market practices and Companys decision on technical evaluation of useful lives of the Machinery.

Capital expenditure and new acquisition is not considered to be an area of significant risk for our audit but as it requires considerable time and resource to audit due to its magnitude, it is considered to be a key audit matter.

principal Audit procedure

We assessed whether the Companys accounting policy in relation to the capitalisation of expenditures are in sync and in compliance with IND AS and found them to be consistent.

We obtained a listing of capital expenditures and major acquisition during the year and, on a sample basis, checked whether the assets were undertaken based on internal purchase order that had been properly approved by the key person with such authority with no material exceptions noted. We inspected a sample of contracts and underlying invoices to determine whether the classification between capital and operating expenditure was appropriate. We noted no material exceptions.

We evaluated whether the useful lives of the component determined and applied by the management were in line with historical experience, Companys assessment and the market practice.

We checked whether the depreciation of PPE items was commenced timely, by comparing the date of the reclassification from work in progress to asset in use, with the date of the act of completion of the work. We noted no material exceptions.

Reference to related disclosures

The Company has provided information on the disclosure of the addition, deletion of PPE and depreciation for the year on such addition and existing asset in Note 3 of the financial statement.

2. Recognition and Measurement of Deferred Tax

The recognition and measurement of deferred tax items requires, at the level of the tax entity, the complete determination of all differences between the recognition and the measurement of assets and liabilities in accordance with the respective local tax provisions and financial reporting in accordance with IND AS as well as the calculation of tax loss carry forwards. This requires the significant calculation on account of carry forwards of losses, MAT Credit entitlement and identification of temporary differences. Furthermore, the assessment of the ability to use deferred tax assets is based on the expectations of the management regarding the Companys economic development, which is influenced by the current market environment, Co-venture support and the assessment of future market development (Domestic and Overseas) and thus requires the use of judgment.

Deferred Tax disclosed in Note 19 of the Financial Statement of Company for year ended include Deferred tax asset created on temporary, deductible difference of Rs. 29.16 lacs. In light of this, the recognition and measurement of deferred taxes was a key audit matter.

Principal Audit Procedure

In assessing the recognition and measurement of deferred taxes for the Company, among other procedures, we analyzed the underlying processes for the complete capture and measurement of deferred taxes and examined the controls implemented to prevent or detect and correct errors.

Current tax laws allow to carry forward unused tax loss for 8 assessment years and from the assessment year in which such tax loss was incurred.

We have referred Ind AS Technical Facilitation Group (ITFG -Formed by ICAI) Clarification given in Bulletin 23 regarding effect to lower tax rate as per ordinance while determining current tax and deferred tax asset or liabilities for the purpose of presenting financial statements as on March 31, 2023.

Para 46 and 47 of Ind AS 12, Income Taxes, and State as follows:

Current tax liabilities (assets) for the current and prior periods shall be measured at the amount expected to be paid to (recovered from) the taxation authorities, using the tax rates (and tax laws) that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the end of the reporting period.

Deferred tax assets and liabilities shall be measured at the tax rates that are expected to apply to the period when the asset is realized or the liability is settled, based on tax rates (and tax laws) that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the end of the reporting period.

We examined on a sample basis the identification and quantification of differences between the recognition and measurement of assets and liabilities according to tax regulations and financial reporting pursuant to IND AS. We also reperformed the calculation of deferred taxes.

Since Company has intended to opt for a Lower Tax rate as per the Ordinance, Company has given effect while determining the current tax and deferred tax assets or liabilities for the purpose of presenting the financial statement for the year ending March 2023.

We have also focused on the adequacy of the Companys disclosures on deferred income tax positions and assumptions used.

Our audit procedures did not lead to any reservations regarding the recognition and measurement of deferred taxes.

Reference to related disclosures

The Company has provided information on the recognition and measurement of deferred taxes in Note 19 of the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, for example Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this our auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Managements Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of the misstatement in the financial statement that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decision of the reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statement may be influenced. We considered quantitative materiality and qualitative factor in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the result of our work, and (ii) evaluate the effects of any identified misstatement in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matter communicated with those charge with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in audit of financial statement of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law and regulation precludes public disclosure about the matters or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that the matters should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys Internal Financial Controls over the financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amount, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) of point no. iv contains any material misstatement.

v. The management has represented, that, the Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

vi. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable with effect from April 1, 2023 to the Company and its subsidiaries, which are companies incorporated in India, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

For Bilimoria Mehta & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN:101490W Jalpesh Vora Partner Membership No.106636 UDIN: 23106636BGVNNS7919 Place: Mumbai Date: May 15, 2023

ANNEXURE "A"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of The Byke Hospitality limited)

i. In respect of Companys property, plant and equipment :

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment, and relevant details of Right of Use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a program of verification to cover all the item of fixed assets in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, the records examined by us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds / registered sale deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties of land and building that have been taken on lease and disclosed as fixed assets in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company.

d. The company has not revalued its property, plant & equipment and Intangible assets.

e. No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and Rules made thereunder.

ii. a. As explained to us, the inventories were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs 5 crores, in aggregate, during the year, from bank on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly statements filed by the Company with the bank are in agreement with the audited books of account of the Company of the respective quarters.

iii. During the year, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loan or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of the Section 185 and 186 of the Act in respect to the loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable. However, it had advanced and received back a sum of Rs. 121.90 lakhs, within the year, with their director and his related concern.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus reporting under clause 3(vi) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. Statutory dues :

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income- tax, sales tax, employees state insurance, value added tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, income tax, sales tax, employees state insurance, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of duty of customs, goods and service tax, valued added tax and Income tax which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. a. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any defaults in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender at the balance sheet date. The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from Government. Further, the Company has not issued any debentures.

b. The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c. The Company has taken term loan for vehicle purchase during the year which was applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. The details of total outstanding Term loans at the year end are as follows:

Particulars Amount (In Lakhs) Term Loan taken during the year 12.03 Total Outstanding amount of Term 1197.92 Loan (Including Vehicle Loan)

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

f. The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x. a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year

xi. a. No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistleblower complaints during the year.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply to the Company.

xvi. a. In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b. In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the company (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. As the Company is not required to spend any amount under Section 135 of the Companies Act for the financial year, paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. This matter has been disclosed in Note 42 of the financial statements.

For Bilimoria Mehta & Co. Chartered Accountants FRN: 101490W Jalpesh Vora Partner Membership No. 106636 UDIN: 23106636BGVNNS7919 Place: Mumbai Date: May 15, 2023

ANNEXURE "B"

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of The Byke Hospitality Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of THE BYKE HOSPITALITY LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,

2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.