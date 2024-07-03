SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹40.5
Prev. Close₹40.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.26
Day's High₹42.8
Day's Low₹39.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹71.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)49.51
P/E17.59
EPS9.55
Divi. Yield1.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.93
11.93
11.93
11.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.43
58.73
45.79
46.09
Net Worth
78.36
70.66
57.72
58.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.62
67.28
72.43
68.13
yoy growth (%)
-70.83
-7.1
6.3
2.61
Raw materials
-3.13
-11.53
-13.18
-12.11
As % of sales
15.99
17.13
18.2
17.77
Employee costs
-8.15
-20.45
-20.89
-17.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.11
6.12
7.77
7.28
Depreciation
-3.71
-4.58
-3.6
-4.49
Tax paid
0.43
-1.62
-1.66
-2.18
Working capital
0.41
4.18
-0.6
-1.22
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.83
-7.1
6.3
2.61
Op profit growth
-110.2
-9.73
-5.33
2.06
EBIT growth
-154.78
-24.69
-1.2
8.28
Net profit growth
-195.8
-16.68
63.62
29.07
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
62.4
56.56
58.04
51.22
47.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
62.4
56.56
58.04
51.22
47.11
Other Operating Income
0.7
0
0.4
3.02
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0.91
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
872.45
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.35
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
992.75
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
159.02
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.75
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nina Allareddy Reddy
Executive Director
A Tarun Reddy
Executive Director
A Nivruti Reddy
Independent Director
S. Sundarraman
Independent Director
C.Palanivelu
Non Executive Director
A. Chaitanya Kumar
Whole-time Director
Priyamvada Allareddy
Independent Director
Pujitha Reddy Kamineni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Savera Hotels Ltd (SHL), (formerly Savera Enterprises) incorporated in 1969 owns and operates an 4 star Savera Hotel in Chennai. SHL also operates a Restaurant cum Pub at Bangalore and Hyderabad.SHL in Jan.95, tapped the capital market to expand its room capacity (from 125 to 261 rooms) and to add other facilities. Its new conference halls are becoming increasingly popular. Thirty-four guest rooms on the third and fourth floors (a part of the expansion project) are ready for occupation. In 1995, the name of the company changed from Savera Enterprises to Savera Hotel. The main objective of the change of name is to reflect the true nature of business in the name of the company. SHL intends to set up hotels in other important cities of Tamilnadu. It is also not averse to the idea of taking over existing hotels in the red and turning them around. SHL renovation is in process & Company has not apply any loans from any institution, expenses adjusted from companies interal accruals. As a expansion programme the company has opened a Pub Restaurant at Bangalore at the fag end of 2001. This has been well accepted by the customers of Bangalore.
The Savera Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹41.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Savera Industries Ltd is ₹49.51 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15
The PE and PB ratios of Savera Industries Ltd is 17.59 and 2.43 as of 29 Jan ‘15
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Savera Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Savera Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15
Savera Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.10%, 3 Years at 9.98%, 1 Year at 25.00%, 6 Month at 5.60%, 3 Month at -4.60% and 1 Month at 9.21%.
