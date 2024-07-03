iifl-logo-icon 1
Savera Industries Ltd Share Price

41.5
(3.11%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open40.5
  • Day's High42.8
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close40.25
  • Day's Low39.5
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)3.26
  • P/E17.59
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value71.89
  • EPS9.55
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)49.51
  • Div. Yield1.79
No Records Found

Savera Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

40.5

Prev. Close

40.25

Turnover(Lac.)

3.26

Day's High

42.8

Day's Low

39.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

71.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

49.51

P/E

17.59

EPS

9.55

Divi. Yield

1.79

Savera Industries Ltd Corporate Action

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 May, 2024

Savera Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Savera Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:09 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.80%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.80%

Non-Promoter- 37.19%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 37.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Savera Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.93

11.93

11.93

11.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.43

58.73

45.79

46.09

Net Worth

78.36

70.66

57.72

58.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.62

67.28

72.43

68.13

yoy growth (%)

-70.83

-7.1

6.3

2.61

Raw materials

-3.13

-11.53

-13.18

-12.11

As % of sales

15.99

17.13

18.2

17.77

Employee costs

-8.15

-20.45

-20.89

-17.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.11

6.12

7.77

7.28

Depreciation

-3.71

-4.58

-3.6

-4.49

Tax paid

0.43

-1.62

-1.66

-2.18

Working capital

0.41

4.18

-0.6

-1.22

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.83

-7.1

6.3

2.61

Op profit growth

-110.2

-9.73

-5.33

2.06

EBIT growth

-154.78

-24.69

-1.2

8.28

Net profit growth

-195.8

-16.68

63.62

29.07

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

62.4

56.56

58.04

51.22

47.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

62.4

56.56

58.04

51.22

47.11

Other Operating Income

0.7

0

0.4

3.02

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0.91

Savera Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

872.45

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.35

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

992.75

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

159.02

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.75

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Savera Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nina Allareddy Reddy

Executive Director

A Tarun Reddy

Executive Director

A Nivruti Reddy

Independent Director

S. Sundarraman

Independent Director

C.Palanivelu

Non Executive Director

A. Chaitanya Kumar

Whole-time Director

Priyamvada Allareddy

Independent Director

Pujitha Reddy Kamineni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Savera Industries Ltd

Summary

Savera Hotels Ltd (SHL), (formerly Savera Enterprises) incorporated in 1969 owns and operates an 4 star Savera Hotel in Chennai. SHL also operates a Restaurant cum Pub at Bangalore and Hyderabad.SHL in Jan.95, tapped the capital market to expand its room capacity (from 125 to 261 rooms) and to add other facilities. Its new conference halls are becoming increasingly popular. Thirty-four guest rooms on the third and fourth floors (a part of the expansion project) are ready for occupation. In 1995, the name of the company changed from Savera Enterprises to Savera Hotel. The main objective of the change of name is to reflect the true nature of business in the name of the company. SHL intends to set up hotels in other important cities of Tamilnadu. It is also not averse to the idea of taking over existing hotels in the red and turning them around. SHL renovation is in process & Company has not apply any loans from any institution, expenses adjusted from companies interal accruals. As a expansion programme the company has opened a Pub Restaurant at Bangalore at the fag end of 2001. This has been well accepted by the customers of Bangalore.
Company FAQs

What is the Savera Industries Ltd share price today?

The Savera Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹41.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Savera Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Savera Industries Ltd is ₹49.51 Cr. as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the PE and PB ratio of Savera Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Savera Industries Ltd is 17.59 and 2.43 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Savera Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Savera Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Savera Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 29 Jan ‘15

What is the CAGR of Savera Industries Ltd?

Savera Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.10%, 3 Years at 9.98%, 1 Year at 25.00%, 6 Month at 5.60%, 3 Month at -4.60% and 1 Month at 9.21%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Savera Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Savera Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

