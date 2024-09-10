Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting along with financial results for the quarter and year ended March 2024 Outcome of AGM along with proceedings of 55th AGM of the Company held on Tuesday 10th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024) Voting results and scrutinizers report of e - voting of AGM held on 10th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.09.2024)