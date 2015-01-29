Savera Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.93
11.93
11.93
11.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
66.43
58.73
45.79
46.09
Net Worth
78.36
70.66
57.72
58.02
Minority Interest
Debt
3.58
4.17
2.12
5.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
81.94
74.83
59.84
63.1
Fixed Assets
41.88
46.18
52.43
54.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.67
12.84
3.27
2.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.5
-4.51
-3.76
-0.37
Inventories
0.21
0.32
0.2
0.22
Inventory Days
4.09
Sundry Debtors
1.58
1.22
0.66
0.63
Debtor Days
11.71
Other Current Assets
11.22
2.33
2.4
4.33
Sundry Creditors
-2.61
-1.93
-1.86
-1.73
Creditor Days
32.17
Other Current Liabilities
-10.9
-6.45
-5.16
-3.82
Cash
25.89
20.32
7.9
6.19
Total Assets
81.94
74.83
59.84
63.1
