iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Savera Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

41.5
(3.11%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Savera Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.93

11.93

11.93

11.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

66.43

58.73

45.79

46.09

Net Worth

78.36

70.66

57.72

58.02

Minority Interest

Debt

3.58

4.17

2.12

5.08

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

81.94

74.83

59.84

63.1

Fixed Assets

41.88

46.18

52.43

54.86

Intangible Assets

Investments

14.67

12.84

3.27

2.42

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.5

-4.51

-3.76

-0.37

Inventories

0.21

0.32

0.2

0.22

Inventory Days

4.09

Sundry Debtors

1.58

1.22

0.66

0.63

Debtor Days

11.71

Other Current Assets

11.22

2.33

2.4

4.33

Sundry Creditors

-2.61

-1.93

-1.86

-1.73

Creditor Days

32.17

Other Current Liabilities

-10.9

-6.45

-5.16

-3.82

Cash

25.89

20.32

7.9

6.19

Total Assets

81.94

74.83

59.84

63.1

Savera Industrie : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Savera Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.