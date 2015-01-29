iifl-logo-icon 1
Savera Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

41.5
(3.11%)
Jan 29, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.62

67.28

72.43

68.13

yoy growth (%)

-70.83

-7.1

6.3

2.61

Raw materials

-3.13

-11.53

-13.18

-12.11

As % of sales

15.99

17.13

18.2

17.77

Employee costs

-8.15

-20.45

-20.89

-17.75

As % of sales

41.53

30.4

28.85

26.06

Other costs

-9.42

-24.64

-26.54

-25.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

48.01

36.62

36.65

37.86

Operating profit

-1.08

10.64

11.79

12.46

OPM

-5.53

15.82

16.28

18.29

Depreciation

-3.71

-4.58

-3.6

-4.49

Interest expense

-0.44

-0.55

-1.1

-1.69

Other income

1.14

0.61

0.68

1.01

Profit before tax

-4.11

6.12

7.77

7.28

Taxes

0.43

-1.62

-1.66

-2.18

Tax rate

-10.69

-26.53

-21.41

-29.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.67

4.5

6.1

5.1

Exceptional items

-0.42

-0.22

-0.97

-1.96

Net profit

-4.09

4.27

5.13

3.13

yoy growth (%)

-195.8

-16.68

63.62

29.07

NPM

-20.88

6.35

7.08

4.6

