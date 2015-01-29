Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.62
67.28
72.43
68.13
yoy growth (%)
-70.83
-7.1
6.3
2.61
Raw materials
-3.13
-11.53
-13.18
-12.11
As % of sales
15.99
17.13
18.2
17.77
Employee costs
-8.15
-20.45
-20.89
-17.75
As % of sales
41.53
30.4
28.85
26.06
Other costs
-9.42
-24.64
-26.54
-25.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
48.01
36.62
36.65
37.86
Operating profit
-1.08
10.64
11.79
12.46
OPM
-5.53
15.82
16.28
18.29
Depreciation
-3.71
-4.58
-3.6
-4.49
Interest expense
-0.44
-0.55
-1.1
-1.69
Other income
1.14
0.61
0.68
1.01
Profit before tax
-4.11
6.12
7.77
7.28
Taxes
0.43
-1.62
-1.66
-2.18
Tax rate
-10.69
-26.53
-21.41
-29.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.67
4.5
6.1
5.1
Exceptional items
-0.42
-0.22
-0.97
-1.96
Net profit
-4.09
4.27
5.13
3.13
yoy growth (%)
-195.8
-16.68
63.62
29.07
NPM
-20.88
6.35
7.08
4.6
