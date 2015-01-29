Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.44
-2.6
13.21
8.74
Op profit growth
1.72
-1.3
-3.66
-10.1
EBIT growth
-13.06
-6.79
-29.13
8.28
Net profit growth
-267.17
-144.67
-45.2
17.62
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.22
19.79
19.53
22.95
EBIT margin
11.24
14.29
14.93
23.86
Net profit margin
4.47
-2.95
6.45
13.32
RoCE
9.23
10.21
11.05
16.84
RoNW
1.44
-0.83
1.85
3.63
RoA
0.91
-0.52
1.19
2.35
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.1
0
2.94
5.53
Dividend per share
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
Cash EPS
-1.9
-4.4
0.52
3.57
Book value per share
40.63
40.27
43.15
41.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
18.23
0
13.57
6.79
P/CEPS
-20.12
-7.87
75.29
10.49
P/B
0.94
0.86
0.92
0.9
EV/EBIDTA
5.11
5.38
5.86
4.31
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
61.54
-99.3
44.36
24.31
Tax payout
-27.68
-137.46
-22.12
-24.03
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
7.95
11.2
11.01
10.33
Inventory days
1.66
4
5.38
6.55
Creditor days
-11.41
-13.77
-14.46
-16.32
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.22
-2.23
-2.24
-3.77
Net debt / equity
0.33
0.44
0.41
0.38
Net debt / op. profit
1.42
1.91
1.89
1.61
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-15.5
-15.29
-16.09
-14.7
Employee costs
-26.8
-26.22
-24.11
-23.86
Other costs
-39.45
-38.68
-40.25
-38.47
