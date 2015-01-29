iifl-logo-icon 1
Savera Industries Ltd Key Ratios

41.5
(3.11%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10.44

-2.6

13.21

8.74

Op profit growth

1.72

-1.3

-3.66

-10.1

EBIT growth

-13.06

-6.79

-29.13

8.28

Net profit growth

-267.17

-144.67

-45.2

17.62

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

18.22

19.79

19.53

22.95

EBIT margin

11.24

14.29

14.93

23.86

Net profit margin

4.47

-2.95

6.45

13.32

RoCE

9.23

10.21

11.05

16.84

RoNW

1.44

-0.83

1.85

3.63

RoA

0.91

-0.52

1.19

2.35

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.1

0

2.94

5.53

Dividend per share

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.2

Cash EPS

-1.9

-4.4

0.52

3.57

Book value per share

40.63

40.27

43.15

41.5

Valuation ratios

P/E

18.23

0

13.57

6.79

P/CEPS

-20.12

-7.87

75.29

10.49

P/B

0.94

0.86

0.92

0.9

EV/EBIDTA

5.11

5.38

5.86

4.31

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

61.54

-99.3

44.36

24.31

Tax payout

-27.68

-137.46

-22.12

-24.03

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

7.95

11.2

11.01

10.33

Inventory days

1.66

4

5.38

6.55

Creditor days

-11.41

-13.77

-14.46

-16.32

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.22

-2.23

-2.24

-3.77

Net debt / equity

0.33

0.44

0.41

0.38

Net debt / op. profit

1.42

1.91

1.89

1.61

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-15.5

-15.29

-16.09

-14.7

Employee costs

-26.8

-26.22

-24.11

-23.86

Other costs

-39.45

-38.68

-40.25

-38.47

