Savera Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

41.5
(3.11%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Savera Industrie FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-4.11

6.12

7.77

7.28

Depreciation

-3.71

-4.58

-3.6

-4.49

Tax paid

0.43

-1.62

-1.66

-2.18

Working capital

0.41

4.18

-0.6

-1.22

Other operating items

Operating

-6.96

4.1

1.9

-0.61

Capital expenditure

-0.43

2.16

0.09

-35.29

Free cash flow

-7.4

6.26

1.99

-35.9

Equity raised

99.01

89.48

83.84

80.43

Investing

0.92

-0.36

-0.11

1.61

Financing

7.75

4.72

7.27

-2.59

Dividends paid

0

1.43

2.98

1.78

Net in cash

100.27

101.53

95.98

45.33

Logo

IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

