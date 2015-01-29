Savera Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-4.11
6.12
7.77
7.28
Depreciation
-3.71
-4.58
-3.6
-4.49
Tax paid
0.43
-1.62
-1.66
-2.18
Working capital
0.41
4.18
-0.6
-1.22
Other operating items
Operating
-6.96
4.1
1.9
-0.61
Capital expenditure
-0.43
2.16
0.09
-35.29
Free cash flow
-7.4
6.26
1.99
-35.9
Equity raised
99.01
89.48
83.84
80.43
Investing
0.92
-0.36
-0.11
1.61
Financing
7.75
4.72
7.27
-2.59
Dividends paid
0
1.43
2.98
1.78
Net in cash
100.27
101.53
95.98
45.33
