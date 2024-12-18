iifl-logo-icon 1
Savera Industries Ltd Board Meeting

41.5
(3.11%)
Jan 29, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Savera Industrie CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Dec 202412 Dec 2024
SAVERA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve takeover of mineral water manufacturing factory on lease/rental basis Outcome of Board meeting with annexure held on 18th December 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 18/12/2024)
Board Meeting9 Nov 202424 Oct 2024
SAVERA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the period ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting along with financial results for the period ended September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
SAVERA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting along with Financial results for the quarter ended June 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
SAVERA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the year ended March 31 2024 and declare dividend if any Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting along with financial results for the quarter and year ended March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024) submission of disclosures with respect to appointment of secretarial auditor and internal auditor for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting1 Mar 20241 Mar 2024
outcome of Board Meeting held on 1st March 2024
Board Meeting7 Feb 202420 Jan 2024
SAVERA INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter ended December 2023 financial results for the quarter ended December 31 , 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

