To the members of

Savera Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of M/s. Savera Industries Limited (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow Statement, Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of the Material Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Financial Statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards Prescribed under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit and total comprehensive income, its cash flow and changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

3. We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us are sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue Recognition To ensure accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosures of revenue from operations. Our audit procedures included the following: • We have assessed the Companys internal controls surrounding its revenue transactions. • We have considered and reviewed the internal audit reports. • We tested the key controls identified. • We performed substantive detail testing by selecting a sample of revenue transactions, that we considered appropriate to test the evidence of effectiveness of the internal controls and adherence to accounting policies in recognizing the revenue, and the rebates and discounts there against. Impairment assessment of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE) In view of the significant m a n a g e m e n t a n d a u d i tor judgement involved in impairment testing, we identified this matter as a Key Audit Matter. At the end of each year, management reviews the carrying amount of the assets to determine if there is any indication of impairment loss. The estimation of the recoverable amount of the assets involves management judgements and is dependent on certain assumptions and significant inputs including estimated revenues, which are affected by expected future market or economic conditions of the hospitality industry. If any such indication exists, management assesses the recoverable amount of those assets. We obtained an understanding, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls over the Companys review process over impairment testing of property and equipment, including controls over managements review of the significant assumptions. Our testing of the Companys impairment assessment included, among other procedures: • Understanding the managements and those charged with governance (TCWG)s process for estimating the recoverable amount of the assets. • Evaluating the significant assumptions and testing the completeness and accuracy of the underlying data used by the Company to develop the expected future cash flows, if applicable, for their properties. • Evaluating the historical accuracy of the managements assessment by comparing the past estimates to the current year actual performance of the company. • Comparing the significant assumptions used by management to current industry and economic trends, changes to the Companys strategy and other relevant factors. • Validating key assumptions used and the rationale adapted for those assumptions

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

5. The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon.

6. Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

7. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

8. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of the Management and Those Charged with Governance for Financial Statements

9. The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other Comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

10. In preparing the financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

11. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

12. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an Auditors Report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

13. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management and Board of Directors.

d. Conclude on the appropriateness of Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

14. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

15. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

16. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in

our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

17. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

18. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matter stated in paragraph 18(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 18(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 18(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in ‘Annexure B.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in Note 42(i)(B) of its financial statements.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts, for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March 2024.

iv.a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made by the Board of Directors of the Company under sub-clause (a) and (b) hereinabove contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has complied with the provisions of section 123 of the Act with respect to the final dividend declared of the previous year and paid during the current year. As stated in Note 35(v) to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed a final dividend for the year ended March 31,2024 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software except that the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility was not enabled at the database level to log any direct data changes for the accounting software used for maintaining the books of accounts. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

19. With respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 17 of our report of even date to the members of Savera Industries Limited (the "Company") on the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report based on the information and explanation produced/furnished to us by the Company and based on such checks we considered appropriate and necessary that:

1. In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a. (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars and details of Intangible Assets.

b. The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee, and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company disclosed in the financial statements) are held in the name of the company.

d. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of subclause (e) of clause (i) of Paragraph 3 of CARO 2020 are not applicable.

2. In respect of Inventories:

a. The inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. The Company has maintained proper records of inventory. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material.

b. The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of immovable assets i.e., land and building and not against the current assets of the Company. We have been informed by the Company that no data with regard to the current assets have been submitted during the year by the Company to its bankers in relation to the working capital limits sanctioned to it. Therefore, the provisions of sub clause (b) of clause (ii) of Paragraph 3 of CARO 2020 are not applicable.

3. In respect of Investments made, provision of guarantee or security:

a. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loan or advances in the nature of loan, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties but has made investment in companies.

b. In our opinion, the investments made by the Company are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

The other provisions of sub clause (c) to (f) of clause (iii) of Paragraph 3 of CARO 2020 are not applicable.

4. The Company has complied with the provisions of 186 of the Act, in respect of making investments. The Company has not given any loan or guarantee or provided any security to any party covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Act.

5. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of the Act and the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act, and the rules framed thereunder. Therefore, the provisions of clause (v) of Paragraph 3 of the CARO 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

6. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Act for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, the reporting under clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the CARO 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

7. In respect of Statutory Dues:

a. The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year and there are no undisputed statutory dues as at 31st March, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. There are no dues of Income Tax or Sales Tax or Service Tax or Duty of Customs or Duty of Excise or Value Added Tax or Goods and Services Tax that have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except TDS outstanding as per TRACES portal amounting to ? 7.88 Lakhs

8. As per the explanations provided to us, there were no transactions which are not recorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9. With respect of Repayment of loans and other borrowings:

a. The Company has not defaulted on repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b. The Company has not been declared as a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. The term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d. Based on our examination of the books of the company, no funds were raised on short term basis, which have been utilized for long-term purposes.

Since the Company doesnt have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures the sub clause (e) and (f) of clause (ix) of paragraph 3 of the CARO 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

10. With respect to Public offers and allotment of shares:

a. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of Initial Public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

b. The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially, or optionally convertible) during the year.

Therefore, the provisions of sub clause (a) and (b) of clause (x) of Paragraph 3 of CARO 2020 are not applicable.

11. With respect to Fraud:

a. No fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b. There are no reports filed under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. There were no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

Therefore, the provisions of subclause (a) to (c) of clause (xi) of Paragraph 3 of CARO 2020 are not applicable.

12. The Company has neither carried on the business of Nidhi nor reported as a Nidhi company, hence, reporting under sub clause (a) to (c) of clause (xii) of Paragraph 3 of CARO 2020 is not applicable to the Company.

13. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in Note 40 to the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. With respect to Internal Audit System:

In our opinion, the company has an:

a. internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the report of the Internal Auditors up to the date of this report.

15. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with such directors. Therefore, reporting under clause (xv) of Paragraph 3 of CARO 2020 is not required.

16. The Company is not a Non-Banking Finance Company and is not required to register under section 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Therefore, the reporting of sub clause (a) to (d) of clause (xvi) of Paragraph 3 of CARO 2020 are not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditor of the Company during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause (xviii) of Paragraph 3 of CARO 2020 is not required.

19. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due .

20. In respect of unspent CSR amount:

a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the Company, an amount of ? 1.69 lakhs remained unspent in respect of other than ongoing project. The company has transferred the unspent amount towards PM National Relief Fund within six months from the date of the reporting period i.e., on 24th May 2024.

b) There are no ongoing projects which are being carried by the Company in respect of corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. Therefore, reporting under sub clause (b) clause (xx) of Paragraph 3 of CARO 2020 is not applicable.

21. Since the consolidated financial statements are not applicable to the Company, the reporting of clause (xxi) of Paragraph 3 of CARO 2020 are not applicable.

ANNEXURE ‘B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to

the aforesaid financial statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of

the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Referred to in paragraph 20(f) of our report of even date to the members of Savera

Industries Limited (the "Company") on the financial statements for the year ended

31st March 2024.

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the financial statements of M/s. Savera Industries Limited (the "Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting. These Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of the management and directors of the company; and (c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has maintained, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.