Plantation & Plantation Products Sector Stocks List

Plantation & Plantation Products Sector Stocks List

NSE

BSE

Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE

Assam Company India Ltd

0.6

0.059.0918.590

Tata Coffee Ltd(Merged)

344.8

11.803.546439.8454.82

Harrisons Malayalam Ltd

332.1

5.951.82613.06187.3

Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd

127.02

-1.36-1.06366.830

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

939.45

9.801.0592954.6992.28

Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd

724.15

-11.85-1.61224.1930.28

Pix Transmission Ltd

2518.95

10.800.433433.3331.52

GRP Ltd

3466.4

54.501.601848.7562.26

United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd

566.1

6.051.08282.8616

Rubfila International Ltd

83.03

1.421.74450.5826.46

Norben Tea & Exports Ltd

26.32

0.511.9830.930

CCL Products (India) Ltd

726.6

-4.00-0.559702.14109.84

Rossell India Ltd

80.68

1.341.69503.6721.58

International Conveyors Ltd

89.19

-0.71-0.79565.286.73

The Grob Tea Co Ltd

1274.15

-9.85-0.77148.108.74

Mcleod Russel India Ltd

45.23

-0.91-1.97472.450

Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd

208.03

3.841.88245.0542.16

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

133.39

6.355.00668.2860.5

Sampann Utpadan India Ltd

38.41

-0.59-1.51155.980

Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd

267.7

-3.75-1.38281.280

Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd

458.6

-11.40-2.43263.14172.79

Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd

81.7

-1.65-1.9859.98163.43

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

