Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Assam Company India Ltd
0.6
|0.05
|9.09
|18.59
|0
Tata Coffee Ltd(Merged)
344.8
|11.80
|3.54
|6439.84
|54.82
Harrisons Malayalam Ltd
332.1
|5.95
|1.82
|613.06
|187.3
Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd
127.02
|-1.36
|-1.06
|366.83
|0
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
939.45
|9.80
|1.05
|92954.69
|92.28
Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company Ltd
724.15
|-11.85
|-1.61
|224.19
|30.28
Pix Transmission Ltd
2518.95
|10.80
|0.43
|3433.33
|31.52
GRP Ltd
3466.4
|54.50
|1.60
|1848.75
|62.26
United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company Ltd
566.1
|6.05
|1.08
|282.86
|16
Rubfila International Ltd
83.03
|1.42
|1.74
|450.58
|26.46
Norben Tea & Exports Ltd
26.32
|0.51
|1.98
|30.93
|0
CCL Products (India) Ltd
726.6
|-4.00
|-0.55
|9702.14
|109.84
Rossell India Ltd
80.68
|1.34
|1.69
|503.67
|21.58
International Conveyors Ltd
89.19
|-0.71
|-0.79
|565.28
|6.73
The Grob Tea Co Ltd
1274.15
|-9.85
|-0.77
|148.10
|8.74
Mcleod Russel India Ltd
45.23
|-0.91
|-1.97
|472.45
|0
Somi Conveyor Beltings Ltd
208.03
|3.84
|1.88
|245.05
|42.16
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
133.39
|6.35
|5.00
|668.28
|60.5
Sampann Utpadan India Ltd
38.41
|-0.59
|-1.51
|155.98
|0
Dhunseri Tea & Industries Ltd
267.7
|-3.75
|-1.38
|281.28
|0
Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Ltd
458.6
|-11.40
|-2.43
|263.14
|172.79
Lead Reclaim and Rubber Products Ltd
81.7
|-1.65
|-1.98
|59.98
|163.43
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.