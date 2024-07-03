Summary

Gillanders Arbuthnot and Company Limited (GACL) was incorporated as a Limited Company in the year 1935 at Kolkata. The Company became part of well-known Kothari Group of Companies in the late 60s. The Company primarily deals in manufacture and sale of tea, manufacture and sale of yarn made out of Cotton and Man Made Fibres, manufacture and sale of Steel Structural, Pipes and Equipment and designing, supplying, erectioning and commissioning of projects on turnkey basis and letting out of property on Rent.The company operates with five divisions i.e. Tea, Kalamazoo, Adequate Weighters and Property divisions. The tea division produces saleable tea produced from its own plantations and purchased green leafs. GACL has diversified into manufacture of HDPE containers by setting up a project in Janakipuram in Chengalpattu District of Tamilnadu at an outlay of 17 crores. The project was funded by a term loan of Rs.10.35 crores from ICICI and the balance from internal accruals. This project also manufactures handling cans and containers with a capacity of 20 to 100 ltrs. Commercial production commenced on first half of 1996. Presently the capacity stood at 370000 Nos per annum.The company during September, 1998 has issued Bonus shares in ratio of one share for every one share held, there by taking the share capital to Rs. 4.76 crs. Jutlibari Tea, Tengpani Tea, Waldies and Gillanders Investments and Services are the subsidiaries. Gillanders has acquired GIS Ltd during the year 2005 and

