Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Share Price

127
(0.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:36:38 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open126
  • Day's High127
  • 52 Wk High159.8
  • Prev. Close126.01
  • Day's Low122.01
  • 52 Wk Low 70
  • Turnover (lac)15.72
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value125.41
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)271.05
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

126

Prev. Close

126.01

Turnover(Lac.)

15.72

Day's High

127

Day's Low

122.01

52 Week's High

159.8

52 Week's Low

70

Book Value

125.41

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

271.05

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 May, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:03 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.08%

Non-Promoter- 0.34%

Institutions: 0.34%

Non-Institutions: 30.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.34

21.34

21.34

21.34

Preference Capital

12.1

12.1

12.1

12.1

Reserves

231

248.84

230.35

215.12

Net Worth

264.44

282.28

263.79

248.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

368.4

391.1

614.89

626.78

yoy growth (%)

-5.8

-36.39

-1.89

-3.62

Raw materials

-114.87

-147.31

-281.41

-268.54

As % of sales

31.18

37.66

45.76

42.84

Employee costs

-109.98

-107.02

-143.41

-139.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

13.3

-7.5

-27.38

-9.2

Depreciation

-8.89

-11.94

-15.68

-16.15

Tax paid

0.6

0

0

-1.42

Working capital

-20.21

-50.87

-38.14

-35.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.8

-36.39

-1.89

-3.62

Op profit growth

-11.43

87.8

-61.2

100.65

EBIT growth

33.52

64.7

-58.95

186.92

Net profit growth

-242.71

-45.26

67.38

-21.9

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

363.28

449.03

449.03

430.76

660.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

363.28

449.03

449.03

430.76

660.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.63

30.25

30.25

9.37

26.42

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,623.95

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.9

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.8

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.4

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.35

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

A K Kothari

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

P D Kothari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

N Pachisia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Arvind Baheti

Managing Director & CEO

Mahesh Sodhani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K Ashok

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

C R Prayag

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rajat Arora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd

Summary

Gillanders Arbuthnot and Company Limited (GACL) was incorporated as a Limited Company in the year 1935 at Kolkata. The Company became part of well-known Kothari Group of Companies in the late 60s. The Company primarily deals in manufacture and sale of tea, manufacture and sale of yarn made out of Cotton and Man Made Fibres, manufacture and sale of Steel Structural, Pipes and Equipment and designing, supplying, erectioning and commissioning of projects on turnkey basis and letting out of property on Rent.The company operates with five divisions i.e. Tea, Kalamazoo, Adequate Weighters and Property divisions. The tea division produces saleable tea produced from its own plantations and purchased green leafs. GACL has diversified into manufacture of HDPE containers by setting up a project in Janakipuram in Chengalpattu District of Tamilnadu at an outlay of 17 crores. The project was funded by a term loan of Rs.10.35 crores from ICICI and the balance from internal accruals. This project also manufactures handling cans and containers with a capacity of 20 to 100 ltrs. Commercial production commenced on first half of 1996. Presently the capacity stood at 370000 Nos per annum.The company during September, 1998 has issued Bonus shares in ratio of one share for every one share held, there by taking the share capital to Rs. 4.76 crs. Jutlibari Tea, Tengpani Tea, Waldies and Gillanders Investments and Services are the subsidiaries. Gillanders has acquired GIS Ltd during the year 2005 and
Company FAQs

What is the Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd share price today?

The Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127 today.

What is the Market Cap of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd is ₹271.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd is 0 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd is ₹70 and ₹159.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd?

Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.83%, 3 Years at 27.08%, 1 Year at 12.06%, 6 Month at 26.22%, 3 Month at 36.20% and 1 Month at 4.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.08 %
Institutions - 0.35 %
Public - 30.57 %

