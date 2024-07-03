Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorDiversified
Open₹126
Prev. Close₹126.01
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.72
Day's High₹127
Day's Low₹122.01
52 Week's High₹159.8
52 Week's Low₹70
Book Value₹125.41
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)271.05
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.34
21.34
21.34
21.34
Preference Capital
12.1
12.1
12.1
12.1
Reserves
231
248.84
230.35
215.12
Net Worth
264.44
282.28
263.79
248.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
368.4
391.1
614.89
626.78
yoy growth (%)
-5.8
-36.39
-1.89
-3.62
Raw materials
-114.87
-147.31
-281.41
-268.54
As % of sales
31.18
37.66
45.76
42.84
Employee costs
-109.98
-107.02
-143.41
-139.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
13.3
-7.5
-27.38
-9.2
Depreciation
-8.89
-11.94
-15.68
-16.15
Tax paid
0.6
0
0
-1.42
Working capital
-20.21
-50.87
-38.14
-35.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.8
-36.39
-1.89
-3.62
Op profit growth
-11.43
87.8
-61.2
100.65
EBIT growth
33.52
64.7
-58.95
186.92
Net profit growth
-242.71
-45.26
67.38
-21.9
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
363.28
449.03
449.03
430.76
660.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
363.28
449.03
449.03
430.76
660.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.63
30.25
30.25
9.37
26.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,623.95
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.9
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.8
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.4
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.35
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
A K Kothari
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
P D Kothari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
N Pachisia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Arvind Baheti
Managing Director & CEO
Mahesh Sodhani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K Ashok
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
C R Prayag
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rajat Arora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd
Summary
Gillanders Arbuthnot and Company Limited (GACL) was incorporated as a Limited Company in the year 1935 at Kolkata. The Company became part of well-known Kothari Group of Companies in the late 60s. The Company primarily deals in manufacture and sale of tea, manufacture and sale of yarn made out of Cotton and Man Made Fibres, manufacture and sale of Steel Structural, Pipes and Equipment and designing, supplying, erectioning and commissioning of projects on turnkey basis and letting out of property on Rent.The company operates with five divisions i.e. Tea, Kalamazoo, Adequate Weighters and Property divisions. The tea division produces saleable tea produced from its own plantations and purchased green leafs. GACL has diversified into manufacture of HDPE containers by setting up a project in Janakipuram in Chengalpattu District of Tamilnadu at an outlay of 17 crores. The project was funded by a term loan of Rs.10.35 crores from ICICI and the balance from internal accruals. This project also manufactures handling cans and containers with a capacity of 20 to 100 ltrs. Commercial production commenced on first half of 1996. Presently the capacity stood at 370000 Nos per annum.The company during September, 1998 has issued Bonus shares in ratio of one share for every one share held, there by taking the share capital to Rs. 4.76 crs. Jutlibari Tea, Tengpani Tea, Waldies and Gillanders Investments and Services are the subsidiaries. Gillanders has acquired GIS Ltd during the year 2005 and
The Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹127 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd is ₹271.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd is 0 and 1.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd is ₹70 and ₹159.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.83%, 3 Years at 27.08%, 1 Year at 12.06%, 6 Month at 26.22%, 3 Month at 36.20% and 1 Month at 4.28%.
