Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd AGM

Gillanders Arbut CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Jun 202413 May 2024
The 90th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on 28th June, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) Facllity as per MCAs Circular. The register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 22nd June, 2024 to 28th June, 2024 for the purpose of 90th AGM of the Company to be held on 28th June, 2024 Outcome and Summary of Proceedings of 90th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024) Minutes of the proceedings of the Ninetieth Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28th June, 2024, through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024)

Gillanders Arbut: Related News

No Record Found

