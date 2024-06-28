|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Jun 2024
|13 May 2024
|The 90th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on 28th June, 2024 through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) Facllity as per MCAs Circular. The register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 22nd June, 2024 to 28th June, 2024 for the purpose of 90th AGM of the Company to be held on 28th June, 2024 Outcome and Summary of Proceedings of 90th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024) Minutes of the proceedings of the Ninetieth Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 28th June, 2024, through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) facility (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.