|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-5.65
-34.73
-0.71
-2.38
Op profit growth
-2.52
7.36
-42.71
79.98
EBIT growth
45.6
-6.91
-44.25
245.3
Net profit growth
-204.57
2.66
77.64
-54.55
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.32
7.09
4.31
7.47
EBIT margin
8.55
5.54
3.88
6.92
Net profit margin
4.02
-3.62
-2.3
-1.28
RoCE
6.92
3.96
3.54
5.99
RoNW
1.49
-1.41
-1.28
-0.72
RoA
0.81
-0.64
-0.52
-0.27
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
7.66
-7.32
-7.13
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
1.82
-14.83
-16.34
-15.37
Book value per share
132.1
124.03
134.96
143.4
Valuation ratios
P/E
8.51
-5.94
-2.66
0
P/CEPS
35.73
-2.93
-1.16
-4.02
P/B
0.51
0.36
0.14
0.45
EV/EBIDTA
6.48
7.52
8.14
7.58
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
42.4
2.72
12.41
111.88
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
46.36
61.49
49.34
54.52
Inventory days
99.07
108.8
94.8
94.89
Creditor days
-66.02
-88.2
-75.16
-74.36
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.49
-0.64
-0.53
-0.91
Net debt / equity
0.59
0.78
1.13
1.31
Net debt / op. profit
5.6
6.78
11.53
8.07
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-28.15
-34.88
-42.51
-40.1
Employee costs
-30.2
-27.37
-23.44
-22.37
Other costs
-34.31
-30.64
-29.73
-30.04
