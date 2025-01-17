iifl-logo-icon 1
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Key Ratios

111.88
(-0.67%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-5.65

-34.73

-0.71

-2.38

Op profit growth

-2.52

7.36

-42.71

79.98

EBIT growth

45.6

-6.91

-44.25

245.3

Net profit growth

-204.57

2.66

77.64

-54.55

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.32

7.09

4.31

7.47

EBIT margin

8.55

5.54

3.88

6.92

Net profit margin

4.02

-3.62

-2.3

-1.28

RoCE

6.92

3.96

3.54

5.99

RoNW

1.49

-1.41

-1.28

-0.72

RoA

0.81

-0.64

-0.52

-0.27

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

7.66

-7.32

-7.13

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

1.82

-14.83

-16.34

-15.37

Book value per share

132.1

124.03

134.96

143.4

Valuation ratios

P/E

8.51

-5.94

-2.66

0

P/CEPS

35.73

-2.93

-1.16

-4.02

P/B

0.51

0.36

0.14

0.45

EV/EBIDTA

6.48

7.52

8.14

7.58

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

42.4

2.72

12.41

111.88

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

46.36

61.49

49.34

54.52

Inventory days

99.07

108.8

94.8

94.89

Creditor days

-66.02

-88.2

-75.16

-74.36

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.49

-0.64

-0.53

-0.91

Net debt / equity

0.59

0.78

1.13

1.31

Net debt / op. profit

5.6

6.78

11.53

8.07

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-28.15

-34.88

-42.51

-40.1

Employee costs

-30.2

-27.37

-23.44

-22.37

Other costs

-34.31

-30.64

-29.73

-30.04

QUICKLINKS FOR Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd

