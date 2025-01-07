iifl-logo-icon 1
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

121
(-1.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:44:29 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

368.4

391.1

614.89

626.78

yoy growth (%)

-5.8

-36.39

-1.89

-3.62

Raw materials

-114.87

-147.31

-281.41

-268.54

As % of sales

31.18

37.66

45.76

42.84

Employee costs

-109.98

-107.02

-143.41

-139.7

As % of sales

29.85

27.36

23.32

22.28

Other costs

-119.54

-109.67

-175.63

-181.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.45

28.04

28.56

28.93

Operating profit

23.99

27.09

14.42

37.19

OPM

6.51

6.92

2.34

5.93

Depreciation

-8.89

-11.94

-15.68

-16.15

Interest expense

-18.94

-31.65

-42.04

-44.92

Other income

17.14

9

15.92

14.68

Profit before tax

13.3

-7.5

-27.38

-9.2

Taxes

0.6

0

0

-1.42

Tax rate

4.55

0

0

15.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.9

-7.5

-27.38

-10.63

Exceptional items

0

-2.24

9.58

0

Net profit

13.9

-9.74

-17.8

-10.63

yoy growth (%)

-242.71

-45.26

67.38

-21.9

NPM

3.77

-2.49

-2.89

-1.69

