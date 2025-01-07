Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
368.4
391.1
614.89
626.78
yoy growth (%)
-5.8
-36.39
-1.89
-3.62
Raw materials
-114.87
-147.31
-281.41
-268.54
As % of sales
31.18
37.66
45.76
42.84
Employee costs
-109.98
-107.02
-143.41
-139.7
As % of sales
29.85
27.36
23.32
22.28
Other costs
-119.54
-109.67
-175.63
-181.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.45
28.04
28.56
28.93
Operating profit
23.99
27.09
14.42
37.19
OPM
6.51
6.92
2.34
5.93
Depreciation
-8.89
-11.94
-15.68
-16.15
Interest expense
-18.94
-31.65
-42.04
-44.92
Other income
17.14
9
15.92
14.68
Profit before tax
13.3
-7.5
-27.38
-9.2
Taxes
0.6
0
0
-1.42
Tax rate
4.55
0
0
15.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.9
-7.5
-27.38
-10.63
Exceptional items
0
-2.24
9.58
0
Net profit
13.9
-9.74
-17.8
-10.63
yoy growth (%)
-242.71
-45.26
67.38
-21.9
NPM
3.77
-2.49
-2.89
-1.69
