Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

122.3
(-2.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd

Gillanders Arbut FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

13.3

-7.5

-27.38

-9.2

Depreciation

-8.89

-11.94

-15.68

-16.15

Tax paid

0.6

0

0

-1.42

Working capital

-20.21

-50.87

-38.14

-35.96

Other operating items

Operating

-15.19

-70.31

-81.21

-62.75

Capital expenditure

3.56

-233.26

-11.01

0.74

Free cash flow

-11.63

-303.57

-92.22

-62.01

Equity raised

431.56

451.44

498.72

544.55

Investing

-5.02

19.16

-11.82

7.67

Financing

71.23

58.05

251.51

327.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

486.13

225.07

646.19

817.28

