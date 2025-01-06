Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
13.3
-7.5
-27.38
-9.2
Depreciation
-8.89
-11.94
-15.68
-16.15
Tax paid
0.6
0
0
-1.42
Working capital
-20.21
-50.87
-38.14
-35.96
Other operating items
Operating
-15.19
-70.31
-81.21
-62.75
Capital expenditure
3.56
-233.26
-11.01
0.74
Free cash flow
-11.63
-303.57
-92.22
-62.01
Equity raised
431.56
451.44
498.72
544.55
Investing
-5.02
19.16
-11.82
7.67
Financing
71.23
58.05
251.51
327.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
486.13
225.07
646.19
817.28
