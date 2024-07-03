Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
126.75
84.85
68.75
101.43
105.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
126.75
84.85
68.75
101.43
105.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.53
1.74
-1.07
8.25
1.86
Total Income
130.28
86.6
67.69
109.68
107.28
Total Expenditure
101.47
90.12
84.42
125.76
96.42
PBIDT
28.81
-3.52
-16.73
-16.08
10.86
Interest
2.85
3.46
2.86
3.94
3.51
PBDT
25.97
-6.98
-19.59
-20.02
7.35
Depreciation
2.78
2.67
2.72
2.86
3.15
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.22
0
0
-0.57
0.57
Deferred Tax
-0.51
0.17
2.34
0.04
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
21.47
-9.82
-24.65
-22.35
3.64
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
21.47
-9.82
-24.65
-22.35
3.64
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
21.47
-9.82
-24.65
-22.35
3.64
EPS (Unit Curr.)
10.06
-4.6
-11.55
-10.47
1.71
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
21.34
21.34
21.34
21.34
21.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.72
-4.14
-24.33
-15.85
10.3
PBDTM(%)
20.48
-8.22
-28.49
-19.73
6.97
PATM(%)
16.93
-11.57
-35.85
-22.03
3.45
