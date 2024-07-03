iifl-logo-icon 1
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Quarterly Results

122.96
(0.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

126.75

84.85

68.75

101.43

105.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

126.75

84.85

68.75

101.43

105.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.53

1.74

-1.07

8.25

1.86

Total Income

130.28

86.6

67.69

109.68

107.28

Total Expenditure

101.47

90.12

84.42

125.76

96.42

PBIDT

28.81

-3.52

-16.73

-16.08

10.86

Interest

2.85

3.46

2.86

3.94

3.51

PBDT

25.97

-6.98

-19.59

-20.02

7.35

Depreciation

2.78

2.67

2.72

2.86

3.15

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.22

0

0

-0.57

0.57

Deferred Tax

-0.51

0.17

2.34

0.04

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

21.47

-9.82

-24.65

-22.35

3.64

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

21.47

-9.82

-24.65

-22.35

3.64

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

21.47

-9.82

-24.65

-22.35

3.64

EPS (Unit Curr.)

10.06

-4.6

-11.55

-10.47

1.71

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

21.34

21.34

21.34

21.34

21.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.72

-4.14

-24.33

-15.85

10.3

PBDTM(%)

20.48

-8.22

-28.49

-19.73

6.97

PATM(%)

16.93

-11.57

-35.85

-22.03

3.45

