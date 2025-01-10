iifl-logo-icon 1
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Balance Sheet

115.27
(-4.73%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.34

21.34

21.34

21.34

Preference Capital

12.1

12.1

12.1

12.1

Reserves

231

248.84

230.35

215.12

Net Worth

264.44

282.28

263.79

248.56

Minority Interest

Debt

63.53

74.13

117.77

158.18

Deferred Tax Liability Net

28.98

29.48

31.4

32.49

Total Liabilities

356.95

385.89

412.96

439.23

Fixed Assets

227.52

233.84

235.83

239.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

46.98

40.25

38.7

43.72

Deferred Tax Asset Net

28.98

29.48

31.4

32.49

Networking Capital

50.86

79.32

103.22

116.54

Inventories

86.1

89.46

109.46

86.87

Inventory Days

108.44

81.07

Sundry Debtors

22.77

25.4

33.56

53.73

Debtor Days

33.24

50.14

Other Current Assets

64.4

86.15

95.57

107.42

Sundry Creditors

-44.65

-45.27

-64.97

-63.7

Creditor Days

64.36

59.44

Other Current Liabilities

-77.76

-76.42

-70.4

-67.78

Cash

2.61

3

3.82

6.91

Total Assets

356.95

385.89

412.97

439.22

