Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.34
21.34
21.34
21.34
Preference Capital
12.1
12.1
12.1
12.1
Reserves
231
248.84
230.35
215.12
Net Worth
264.44
282.28
263.79
248.56
Minority Interest
Debt
63.53
74.13
117.77
158.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
28.98
29.48
31.4
32.49
Total Liabilities
356.95
385.89
412.96
439.23
Fixed Assets
227.52
233.84
235.83
239.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
46.98
40.25
38.7
43.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
28.98
29.48
31.4
32.49
Networking Capital
50.86
79.32
103.22
116.54
Inventories
86.1
89.46
109.46
86.87
Inventory Days
108.44
81.07
Sundry Debtors
22.77
25.4
33.56
53.73
Debtor Days
33.24
50.14
Other Current Assets
64.4
86.15
95.57
107.42
Sundry Creditors
-44.65
-45.27
-64.97
-63.7
Creditor Days
64.36
59.44
Other Current Liabilities
-77.76
-76.42
-70.4
-67.78
Cash
2.61
3
3.82
6.91
Total Assets
356.95
385.89
412.97
439.22
