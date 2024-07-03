iifl-logo-icon 1
Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

121.94
(-0.83%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

294.53

371.61

314.63

318.57

522.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

294.53

371.61

314.63

318.57

522.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

14.7

22.58

15.09

8.09

15.96

Total Income

309.23

394.19

329.72

326.66

538.6

Total Expenditure

312.48

343.04

277.9

302.2

482.5

PBIDT

-3.25

51.15

51.82

24.46

56.09

Interest

11.42

13.62

18.42

29.85

35.64

PBDT

-14.67

37.53

33.4

-5.39

20.45

Depreciation

9.04

9.06

9.48

12.68

14.9

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

2.37

2.21

0.03

0.57

Deferred Tax

0.25

0.46

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-23.97

25.64

21.71

-18.1

4.98

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-23.97

25.64

21.71

-18.1

4.98

Extra-ordinary Items

0

9.59

0

-14.35

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-23.97

16.05

21.71

-3.75

4.98

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-11.23

12.01

10.17

-8.48

2.33

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

21.34

21.34

21.34

21.34

21.34

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-1.1

13.76

16.47

7.67

10.73

PBDTM(%)

-4.98

10.09

10.61

-1.69

3.91

PATM(%)

-8.13

6.89

6.9

-5.68

0.95

