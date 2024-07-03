Gillanders Arbuthnot & Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
294.53
371.61
314.63
318.57
522.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
294.53
371.61
314.63
318.57
522.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
14.7
22.58
15.09
8.09
15.96
Total Income
309.23
394.19
329.72
326.66
538.6
Total Expenditure
312.48
343.04
277.9
302.2
482.5
PBIDT
-3.25
51.15
51.82
24.46
56.09
Interest
11.42
13.62
18.42
29.85
35.64
PBDT
-14.67
37.53
33.4
-5.39
20.45
Depreciation
9.04
9.06
9.48
12.68
14.9
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
2.37
2.21
0.03
0.57
Deferred Tax
0.25
0.46
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-23.97
25.64
21.71
-18.1
4.98
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-23.97
25.64
21.71
-18.1
4.98
Extra-ordinary Items
0
9.59
0
-14.35
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-23.97
16.05
21.71
-3.75
4.98
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-11.23
12.01
10.17
-8.48
2.33
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
21.34
21.34
21.34
21.34
21.34
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1.1
13.76
16.47
7.67
10.73
PBDTM(%)
-4.98
10.09
10.61
-1.69
3.91
PATM(%)
-8.13
6.89
6.9
-5.68
0.95
