Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

GILLANDERS ARBUTHNOT & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon Un-Audited Financial Results of Gillanders Arbuthnot and Company Limited (Standalone & Consolidated) for the 2nd Quarter and Half Year ended 30th Sep 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 24 Jul 2024

GILLANDERS ARBUTHNOT & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results Results for the first quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 Announcement under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 6 May 2024

GILLANDERS ARBUTHNOT & CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the FY ended 31st March 2024 and recommend dividend if any for the financial year 2023-2024 subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing 90th Annual General Meeting of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting The Board of Directors of the Company has not recommended any dividend on the Ordinary (Equity) Shares and 7.75% Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares of the Company for the financial year ended on 31* March, 2024. The register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from 22nd June, 2024 to 28th June, 2024 for the purpose of 90th AGM of the Company to be held on 28th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024