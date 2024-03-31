DEAR MEMBERS,

Your Directors are pleased to present the Ninetieth ("90th") Annual Report, together with the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Companys financial performance, for the year ended on 31st March, 2024, is summarized below:

( in Lakhs)

Standalone Consolidated Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 33,042.76 42,160.04 36,328.30 44,902.99 Other Income 377.47 1,185.53 1,363.29 1,959.88 Profit / (Loss) before Depreciation, Finance Costs, 337.00 3,328.37 (1,998.44) 3,155.14 Exceptional items and Tax Expense [EBITDA] Less: Depreciation/ Amortisation/ Impairment 948.95 909.49 1,176.10 1,196.98 Profit / (Loss) before Finance Costs, Exceptional (611.95) 2,418.88 (3,174.54) 1,958.16 items and Tax Expense Less: Finance Costs 970.63 1,341.78 1,427.79 1,803.54 Profit / (Loss) before Exceptional items and Tax (1,582.58) 1,077.10 (4,602.33) 154.62 Expense Add / (Less): Exceptional items - 1,064.66 - 1,064.66 Profit / (Loss) before Tax Expense (1,582.58) 2,141.76 (4,602.33) 1,219.28 Less: Tax Expense / (Credit) [Current & Deferred] 70.43 102.21 259.87 (262.97) Profit / (Loss) for the year (1) (1,653.01) 2,039.55 (4,862.20) 1,482.25 Total Comprehensive Income/ (Loss) (2) (131.13) (190.28) (1,071.04) (788.09) Total (1+2) (1,784.14) 1,849.27 (5,933.24) 694.16 Balance of Profit / (Loss) of earlier years 11,354.24 9,504.97 7,579.26 6,885.10 Balance carried forward 9,570.10 11,354.24 1,646.02 7,579.26 Earnings per Ordinary Share () Basic & Diluted (7.75) 9.56 (22.78) 6.95

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

During the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024, your Company has reported a standalone EBITDA of

337.00 Lakhs against 3,328.37 Lakhs during the previous year. Total standalone Income from Operations has decreased to 33,042.76 Lakhs as against 42,160.04 Lakhs in the previous year. Operational matters have been discussed in detail under ‘Management Discussion and Analysis, forming part of this Report.

SHARE CAPITAL

As on 31st March 2024, the paid-up share capital of the Company was 3,344 Lakhs comprising 2,13,42,346 Ordinary shares of 10/- each and 12,10,000 Preference shares of 100/- each. The Ordinary shares of the Company are presently listed with the National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") and BSE Limited ("BSE").

During the year under review, the Company has not issued any share capital.

DIVIDEND AND TRANSFER TO RESERVES

In view of inadequacy of profit for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024, your Directors have not recommended any dividend for the year. The Board of Directors of your Company has decided not to transfer any amount to the Reserves for the year under review.

INVESTMENT IN GILLANDERS HOLDINGS (MAURITIUS) LIMITED, A WHOLLY OWNED FOREIGN SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

During the period under review, the Company had invested USD 8,10,000 (United States Dollar Eight Lakhs Ten Thousand Only) by subscribing to 8,90,110 fully paid-up Equity shares of USD 0.91 each of Gillanders Holdings (Mauritius) Limited, a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the Company.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Schedule V of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘SEBI Listing Regulations) is presented below forming part of this Annual Report. The industry structure, development, performance, opportunities, threats, outlook, risk and concerns, internal control systems and its adequacy, financial performance with respect to operational performance and material developments in human resource and industrial relations have been discussed in the paragraphs to follow.

Textile Division

The year under review continued to witness major crisis in the spinning industry resulting from poor demand for spun yarn from both domestic and export market. The main reasons for this crisis were uncertain geo-political situation specially the continuing Russia Ukraine war and disturbances in Middle East Asia resulting in poor international demand. The overall textile export further declined by 4% during the year under review. The prices of basic raw material continued its decreasing trend during the year under review affecting the demand for textiles adversely. In view of continuing poor demand for yarn the spinning mills were forced to operate at lower capacity during the year.

Though the prices of basic raw material are gradually stabilising, the geo-political situation is yet to normalise and if it persists, the consequent subdued demand may adversely affect the performance of the division in the current year as well.

Tea Division

The Tea Production globally (excluding China) for the calendar year 2023 was higher as compared to previous year 2022 due to increase of production in Sri Lanka, Kenya and Tanzania despite of decrease in crop in Malawi and Uganda. All India Tea Production was stable with North-East India being lower.

Your Division reported a production of 6.99 Million Kgs which is lower as compared to previous year due to inclement climatic conditions. The prices for Tea continued downtrend due to lower demand. The geopolitical situation, as stated above alongwith economic conditions of major consuming countries adversely impacted the demand and prices worldwide.

All six factories of your division are certified under ISO 22000:2018 and are also certified under Trustea.

The cost has been on rise due to increased pest attacks and revision in wages in Assam and Bengal, which also effected the margin during the year under review.

During the current year till date, the inclement weather continues and initial crop is significantly down compare to previous year thereby price firming up. However, with forecast of normal monsoon by India meteorological department, we expect the situation to improve from production prospect. Your Directors are expecting a good demand for quality and clean tea and prices are expected to be firm for it than last year. The division is focusing on quality, mechanization and exploring new export market and expect the division to improve upon the performance during the current year.

Engineering (MICCO) Division

MICCO, being a renowned Turnkey/EPC projects Execution Company in the Steel sector is geared up to play a significant role keeping in pace with the ongoing expansion planned by major Steel companies including SAIL, JSW, Tata Steel, Arcelor Mittal and Nippon Steel. India steel demand is expected to have robust growth due to expected investment in infrastructure and economic growth of India.

MICCO continues to receive good inquiries on a regular basis and confident of procuring good orders in the current year. During the year under review, MICCO though achieved a lower turnover of 3,676 Lakhs but have clocked better margin than last year. MICCO has secured new orders worth 20,400 Lakhs during the year under review. During the current year, with high opening order and many expansions in pipeline of various steel companies, we expect the division to perform significantly better.

Property Division

Property Division had reported revenue from operations of around 1,071 Lakhs during the year under review, which is higher as compared to previous financial year. The increase in revenue was due to induction of new tenants and renewal of tenancy at increased rates. The division also follows fire safety policy and conducts fire safety drills at regular intervals. Your Directors are hopeful that performance of the division will be stable during the current year.

Details of Significant Changes in the Key Financial Ratios & Return on Net Worth

As per the Schedule V to the SEBI Listing Regulations read with Regulation 34(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations, details of significant changes (i.e., change of 25% or more as compared to the immediately previous financial year) in Key Financial Ratios and any changes in Return on Net Worth along with detailed explanations therefore, are given below:

Sl. No. Particulars 2023-24 2022-23 % Change i. Debt Service Coverage Ratio (12.78) 2.78 -559.71 ii. Return on Equity Ratio (6.33) 7.82 -180.95 iii. Net Capital Turnover Ratio (18.65) 55.66 -133.51 iv. Net Profit Margin (%) (5.00) 4.84 -203.31 v. Return on Net Worth (%) (1.87) 7.29 -125.65

The significant changes that adversely affected the ratios during the year are majorly due to loss in Textile and Tea segments. For detailed explanation, please refer to Note no. 53 of the Notes to Standalone Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

Internal financial control systems and their adequacy

Your Company has adequate Internal Financial Control Systems in all areas of operation. Your Board has adopted policies and procedures for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its businesses, including adherence to the Companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial disclosures. Internal Audits are conducted by Independent firms of Chartered Accountants and the reports are discussed with the operational heads by the CFO, Managing Director & CEO of the Company, and thereafter, placed before the Meetings of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors. Representatives of the Statutory Auditors, Cost Auditors and Internal Auditors are also invited at the Meetings of the Audit Committee as and when required. Corrective measures suggested at the Audit Committee Meetings are duly implemented.

The Audit Committee of the Board also reviews the adequacy of Internal Financial Control Systems at regular intervals. No fraud has been reported by the Statutory Auditors, Branch Auditors, Secretarial Auditor, Cost Auditors or Internal Auditors of the Company.

Human Resources and Industrial Relations

The Company has laid down the process for attracting, retaining and recognizing talent as it acknowledges the importance of good Human Resources. Company has cordial relation with employees and there is mutual respect and admiration for each other. The Directors wish to record their appreciation for the co-operation received from all employees. Industrial relation was good.

Cautionary Statement

Management Discussion and Analysis Report contains forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. The Companys actual results and performance may differ from those projected due to unforeseen circumstances viz., political, economic, pandemic etc., over which the Company does not have any control. The Company assumes no responsibility to publicly amend, modify or revise any such statements on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events. Readers are advised to apply their diligence and independent judgment.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024, prepared as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as ‘the Act), Rules framed therein and the applicable Accounting Standards are provided in the Annual Report.

SUBSIDIARY/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

Gillanders Holdings (Mauritius) Limited, Mauritius, the Direct Foreign Subsidiary, reported a loss before tax of 20.21Lakhs, against loss of 20.20 Lakhs, during the previous year. No significant operational activities have been undertaken by the said Subsidiary during the year under review.

For the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024, Namingomba Tea Estates Limited, Malawi (NTEL), a step-down Foreign Subsidiary, has reported EBITDA loss of 2,315.26 Lakhs, against an EBITDA loss of 153.02 Lakhs for the previous year. Consequent to the devaluation of local currency, the company accounted foreign exchange losses of 2,728.32 Lakhs in this financial year. (Previous year - 932.03 Lakhs).

NTEL is engaged in growing and processing of Tea and Macadamia. NTEL is a step-down foreign subsidiary of the Company, and it has not sold, disposed off or leased any asset of more than 25% of the assets on an aggregate basis during the year under review.

Tea production of NTEL for the year under review was 1.72 million Kgs, compared to last years production of 1.96 million Kgs. Whereas, Macadamia (N I H) production of NTEL was 1.81 million Kgs against last years production of 2.20 million Kgs. The drop in production was due to inclement weather conditions that prevailed in Malawi.

During the year under review, your Company did not have associate/joint venture. A separate section on the performance and financial position of the Subsidiaries in Form AOC-1, forms part of the Annual Report.

FIXED DEPOSITS

As on 31st March, 2024, an amount of 510.92 lakhs were outstanding as fixed deposit from the public and Shareholders of your Company.

Matured Fixed Deposits for 7.72 lakhs remained unpaid and unclaimed as on 31st March, 2024, out of which Fixed Deposit for 1.00 lakhs has been claimed and were repaid till date. There is no default in repayment of deposits and in payment of interest thereon.

All Fixed Deposits have been accepted in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed therein. No order has been passed by the National Company Law Tribunal/National Company Law Appellate Tribunal for extension of time for repayment nor has any penalty been imposed by the said Authorities.

DIRECTORS

Smt. Prabhawati Devi Kothari (DIN: 00051860) will retire in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, and being eligible, offers herself, for re-appointment. The Board of Directors recommends her re-appointment.

Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 12th February, 2024, had:

i) Re-appointed Mr. Kothaneth Ashok (DIN: 02272068) as an Independent Director of the Company, subject to approval of Members by way of a Special Resolution at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years commencing from 28th May, 2024 to 27th May, 2029 (both days inclusive).

ii) Re-appointed Mr. Charudatta Raghvendra Prayag (DIN: 08463106) as an Independent Director of the Company, subject to approval of Members by way of a Special Resolution at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, for a second term of 5 (five) consecutive years commencing from 28th May, 2024 to 27th May, 2029 (both days inclusive).

iii) Released Mr. Manoj Sodhani (DIN: 02267180) as the Executive Director & CEO of the Company, on completion of his tenure, from the close of business hours on 31st March, 2024.

iv) Re-appointed and re-designated Mr. Mahesh Sodhani (DIN: 02100322) as Managing Director & CEO of the Company for a period of 3 (three) years with effect from 1st April, 2024, subject to approval of Members by way of a Special Resolution at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Company has provided the details of the Directors seeking re-appointment (as per requirement specified in Regulation 36(3) of the SEBI Listing Regulations in the Notice convening the 90th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The Company has received declarations from all Independent Directors of the Company, that they meet the criteria of Independence and they have complied with the Code for Independent Directors, as prescribed both under the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations, and the Code of Conduct for Directors and Senior Management Personnel, formulated by the Company.

The details of programmes for familiarization / training of Independent Directors with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, business model of the Company and related matters can be accessed on the website of the Company at: https://www.gillandersarbuthnot.com/pdf/pc/familiarizationp-id.pdf.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Your Directors state that:

a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Act, have been followed and there are no material departures from the same;

b) such accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 and of the loss of the Company for the year ended on that date;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the annual accounts has been prepared on a ‘going concern basis;

e) internal financial controls has been laid down so that the same can be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) proper systems has been devised to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

As on the date of this Report, Mr. Mahesh Sodhani (DIN: 02100322), Managing Director & CEO, Mr. Niraj Singh, Chief Financial Officer and Mr. Rajat Arora (FCS-12068), Company Secretary & Compliance Officer are the Key Managerial Personnel (‘KMP) of your Company.

During the year under review the Board of Directors had released Mr. Manoj Sodhani (DIN: 02267180) as Executive Director & CEO of the Company, on completion of his tenure, from the close of business hours on 31st March, 2024 and further based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board had re-appointed and re-designated Mr. Mahesh Sodhani (DIN: 02100322) as Managing Director & CEO of the Company for a period of 3 (three) years with effect from 1st April, 2024.

SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL

As on date of this Report, Mr. Vijay Kumar (Jt. President - Tea Division), Mr. B.C. Kaushik (President - GIS Cotton Mill), Mr. Utpal Konar (Sr. Vice President - MICCO Division), Mr. Gautam Samanta (Asst. Vice President - Taxation & HR) and Mr. Somnath Mukherjee (General Manager - Property Division) are the Senior Management Personnel of your Company.

Mr. Bithal Kumar Kothari, (Sr. Vice President - Tea Division) ceased to be categorized as Senior Management Personnel, on retirement from the close of business hours on 31st March, 2024.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of Corporate Governance and adhere to the Corporate Governance requirements set out by Securities and Exchange Board of India. The Report on Corporate Governance confirming compliance with the conditions stipulated under the SEBI Listing Regulations, which forms part of the Annual Report, is attached to this Report and marked as ANNEXURE-V. Certificate on Corporate Governance, as stipulated in the said Regulations, issued by CS K.C. Dhanuka, Practising Company Secretary (FCS 2204, CP No. 1247) and Proprietor of K.C. Dhanuka & Co. is also attached to this Report.

CONTRACTS AND ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts/arrangements/transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. No material contract / arrangement/ transaction were entered into with any Related Party.

The Policy on related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at the link: https://www.gillandersarbuthnot.com/pdf/pc/policy-materiality.pdf. Your Directors draw attention of the Members to Notes to the standalone financial statements which set out related party disclosures as per the Act, SEBI Listing Regulations and the Accounting Standards.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

Your Company tries to address the needs of people by taking sustainable initiatives in the areas of promoting education, health care and setting up of homes and hostels for women and orphans. During the year under review, the Company could not undertake any CSR activity, since the average net profit of the Company during the 3 immediately preceeding financial years was negative. The CSR Policy of the Company may be accessed on the Companys website at: https://www.gillandersarbuthnot.com/pdf/pc/policy-csr.pdf

The Annual Report on Corporate Social Responsibility activities is annexed herewith and marked as

ANNEXURE-I

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Company has laid down a procedure to inform the Board Members, on a periodic basis, about the identified risks and the steps taken to mitigate and minimize the same. The Company has already identified and assessed major elements of risks, which may adversely affect the various Divisions of the Company. The Management reviews the identified risks, including assessment of the said risks and procedures, which are being implemented for monitoring, mitigating and minimization of the said risks.

AUDITORS

M/s. JKVS & Co., Chartered Accountants having Firm Registration No. - 318086E, who were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 86th Annual General Meeting of the company, for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years upto the conclusion of the 91st Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the calendar year 2025, shall continue to be the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

M/s. Neha Bothra & Co., Chartered Accountants having Firm Registration No. - 326938E, were appointed as Branch Auditors of the Company at the 88th Annual General Meeting of the company, for a term of 5 (five) consecutive years upto the conclusion of the 93rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the calendar year 2027, shall continue to be the Branch Auditors of the Company.

AUDITORS REPORT

Auditors Report to the Members of the Company does not contain any qualification or adverse remark. Financial Statements and the notes thereon are self-explanatory and need no further explanations.

COST AUDITORS

On the recommendation of the Audit Committee, and in compliance with the provisions of Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, your Board had appointed M/s. D. Sabyasachi & Co., Cost Accountants, Kolkata to conduct the audit of the cost records of the Company for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2025.

In accordance with the provision of Section 148 of the Act read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, appropriate Resolution seeking your ratification of the remuneration of the said Cost Auditor appointed for the year ending on 31st March, 2025, is appearing in the Notice convening the 90th AGM of the Company.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT AND AUDITORS REPORT

The Board had appointed CS K.C. Dhanuka, Practicing Company Secretary (FCS 2204, CP No. 1247), to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Secretarial Audit Report (‘Form No. MR-3) for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 is annexed herewith to this Report and marked as ANNEXURE II. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification/ adverse remark/observation.

REPORTING OF FRAUD BY AUDITORS

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors, Cost Auditor and Secretarial Auditor have not reported any instances of frauds committed in the Company by its Officers or Employees to the Audit Committee under section 143(12) of the Act, details of which needs to be mentioned in this Report.

OTHER DISCLOSURES:

Committees of the Board

At present, the Board has the following committees: 1. Audit Committee 2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee 3. Stakeholders Relationship Committee 4. Corporate Social Responsibility Committee

A detailed note on the composition of the Board and its committees is provided in the Corporate Governance Report section of this Report.

Evaluation of the board

The performance evaluation of the Board, its Committees and of individual Directors was made by way of structured questionnaire and the Directors were satisfied with the evaluation process. At a separate meeting of Independent Directors, the performance of Non-Independent Directors, the Board as a whole and the Chairman were evaluated, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors.

Remuneration Policy for Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and other employees may be accessed on the website of the company at: https://www.gillandersarbuthnot.com/pdf/pc/nomination-remuneration-policy.pdf. The recommendations made by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were accepted by the Board.

Whistle Blower Policy

The Company has in place a Whistle Blower Policy in compliance with the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. The said Policy provides for a formal vigil mechanism for all employees and Directors of the Company, to report to the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company, genuine concerns or grievances about the unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct. The Policy also provides adequate safeguards against victimization. The whistle blower policy may beaccessedontheCompanyswebsiteat:https://www.gillandersarbuthnot.com/pdf/pc/policy-whistleb.pdf.

Your Board affirms that no person has been denied access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Meetings of the Board

Four Meetings of the Board of Directors were held during the year. For details relating to composition and dates of meetings please refer to Clause II D of the report on Corporate Governance, which forms part of this Annual Report.

Secretarial Standards

The Company is in compliance with applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments

The details of Loans, Corporate Guarantees and Investments, if any made during the financial year have been disclosed in the Notes to Financial Statements of the Company.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The particulars relating to conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required under the Act, is annexed herewith and marking as ANNEXURE III.

Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the copy of the Annual Return as on 31st March, 2024, is available on the Companys website and that can be accessed at https://www.gillandersarbuthnot. com/meet-sh.php. By virtue of amendment to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Company is not required to provide extract of Annual Return (Form MGT-9) as part of this Report.

Particulars of Employees and related disclosures

Disclosures pertaining to Remuneration with other details and a statement showing the names of top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn, as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(1), 5(2) & 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, as amended, is annexed herewith and marked as ANNEXURE IV.

There was no employee receiving remuneration during the year in excess of that drawn by the Managing Director or Whole-time / Executive Director and holding by himself or along with his spouse and dependent children, not less than two percent of the ordinary shares of the Company.

Credit Ratings

Your Company has obtained credit ratings from Care Ratings Limited, Mumbai (CARE).

Sl No. Facilities Latest Ratings 1. Long term Bank Facilities CARE BBB; Stable (Triple B; Outlook: Stable) 2. Long-term/Short-term Bank Facilities CARE BBB; Stable / CARE A3 (Triple B; Outlook: Stable / A Three) 3. Short-term Bank Facilities CARE A3 (A Three) 4. Fixed Deposit CARE BBB; Stable (Triple B; Outlook: Stable)

Ordinary Shares in the IEPF Suspense Account

As on 1st April, 2023, 3,626 aggregate number of shareholders representing 3,93,105 numbers of fully paid-up Ordinary shares were lying in the IEPF Suspense Account. During the financial year 2023-2024, no shares were transferred to the IEPF Suspense Account. As on 31st March, 2024, 3,90,939 numbers of Ordinary shares aggregating 3,622 shareholders were lying in the IEPF Suspense Account. The voting rights on these shares remains frozen till the rightful owner of such shares claims the same.

Unpaid/Unclaimed Dividends Transfer to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

There was no dividend pending to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) during the year under review.

Material Changes

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company since the close of the financial year i.e., 31st March, 2024. Further, there has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

Disclosure pertaining to Sexual Harassment of Women

The company has in place a Policy for Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy. No complaint was pending at the beginning of the year, no complaint was received during the year, and hence, no complaint was pending at the end of the year.

General

Your Directors states that no significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals or quasi-judicial body, which may impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

Annexures forming part of this Report

Annexure Particulars I Annual Report on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities II Secretarial Audit Report (Form No. MR-3) III Particulars of Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo IV Disclosures on remuneration of directors and employees of the Company V Report on Corporate Governance

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board wishes to place on record their appreciation for the co-operation, support and valuable services received from the employees, shareholders, banks, government agencies and all other stakeholders.