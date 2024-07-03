iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

The Grob Tea Co Ltd Share Price

1,238.75
(-2.78%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:24:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,273.25
  • Day's High1,309
  • 52 Wk High1,515.15
  • Prev. Close1,274.15
  • Day's Low1,230.05
  • 52 Wk Low 745.55
  • Turnover (lac)15.02
  • P/E8.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value922.53
  • EPS146.91
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)143.98
  • Div. Yield0.16
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

The Grob Tea Co Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

1,273.25

Prev. Close

1,274.15

Turnover(Lac.)

15.02

Day's High

1,309

Day's Low

1,230.05

52 Week's High

1,515.15

52 Week's Low

745.55

Book Value

922.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

143.98

P/E

8.67

EPS

146.91

Divi. Yield

0.16

The Grob Tea Co Ltd Corporate Action

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Jul, 2024

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

The Grob Tea Co Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

The Grob Tea Co Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 24.94%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

The Grob Tea Co Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.16

1.16

1.16

1.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

77.51

76.59

77.25

74.14

Net Worth

78.67

77.75

78.41

75.3

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

92.98

110.28

82.39

79.77

yoy growth (%)

-15.68

33.84

3.27

3.78

Raw materials

-2.7

-4.28

-2.41

-3.11

As % of sales

2.9

3.88

2.93

3.9

Employee costs

-56.05

-47.7

-46.46

-46.8

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

5

28

2.84

1.81

Depreciation

-2.74

-2.31

-2.46

-2.84

Tax paid

-0.85

0.01

-1.19

-0.41

Working capital

-0.53

18.28

11.64

6.87

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-15.68

33.84

3.27

3.78

Op profit growth

-79.64

386.95

39.15

-19.77

EBIT growth

-80.96

563.06

76.99

-18.31

Net profit growth

-85.18

1,600.58

18.02

-24.34

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

The Grob Tea Co Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT The Grob Tea Co Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

P K Agarwal

Director

M K Agarwal

Independent Director

P Singhania

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kritika Mohata

Independent Director

Niraj Kumar Harodia

Director

Indra Agarwal

Independent Director

Nirmal Kumar Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by The Grob Tea Co Ltd

Summary

The Grob Tea Company Limited is a century old company, incorporated on January 07, 1895. The Company was part of the legendary and heritage agency M/s. Octavius Steel & Co. Ltd., having five tea gardens namely Doyang, Dessoie, Kanu, and Teen Ali Tea Estates all located in quality tea producing belt of Assam and Pathemara Tea Estate in the Happy valley circle of Cachar District of Assam. These gardens comprises grant area of 4236.07 Hect. and 2332.71 Hect. of lush tea plantation with a capacity to produce 40 Lacs kgs of premium Assam tea. It is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of tea.The Company was acquired in year 2009 by Rawalwasia Group a progressive diversified entity with interest in Telecom, Hospitality, Polypacks etc and invested heavily in modernizing the landmark plantation with state of the art manufacturing facility with constantly upgrading its plantation and factory to keep up the ever changing demand of time. The Group elevated its crop 32 lacs kgs to 40 lacs kgs per annum, and focused on field development & upgradation of field practices to make the tea estates as one of the best garden in the area. Later on, the Company acquired Martycherra Tea Estate from Parry Agro Industries Ltd., w.e.f. January 2015. In FY 2019, in addition to existing core business of cultivation, manufacturing of Tea, the Company diversified into the business of LED Street light, Indoor lights and all other LED light products and entered into a consortium agreement with La
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the The Grob Tea Co Ltd share price today?

The The Grob Tea Co Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1238.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of The Grob Tea Co Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of The Grob Tea Co Ltd is ₹143.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of The Grob Tea Co Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of The Grob Tea Co Ltd is 8.67 and 1.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of The Grob Tea Co Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a The Grob Tea Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of The Grob Tea Co Ltd is ₹745.55 and ₹1515.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of The Grob Tea Co Ltd?

The Grob Tea Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.23%, 3 Years at 9.62%, 1 Year at 36.51%, 6 Month at 33.89%, 3 Month at 0.04% and 1 Month at 8.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of The Grob Tea Co Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of The Grob Tea Co Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.99 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 24.94 %

QUICKLINKS FOR The Grob Tea Co Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.