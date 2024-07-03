Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹1,273.25
Prev. Close₹1,274.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.02
Day's High₹1,309
Day's Low₹1,230.05
52 Week's High₹1,515.15
52 Week's Low₹745.55
Book Value₹922.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)143.98
P/E8.67
EPS146.91
Divi. Yield0.16
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.16
1.16
1.16
1.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
77.51
76.59
77.25
74.14
Net Worth
78.67
77.75
78.41
75.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
92.98
110.28
82.39
79.77
yoy growth (%)
-15.68
33.84
3.27
3.78
Raw materials
-2.7
-4.28
-2.41
-3.11
As % of sales
2.9
3.88
2.93
3.9
Employee costs
-56.05
-47.7
-46.46
-46.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
5
28
2.84
1.81
Depreciation
-2.74
-2.31
-2.46
-2.84
Tax paid
-0.85
0.01
-1.19
-0.41
Working capital
-0.53
18.28
11.64
6.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-15.68
33.84
3.27
3.78
Op profit growth
-79.64
386.95
39.15
-19.77
EBIT growth
-80.96
563.06
76.99
-18.31
Net profit growth
-85.18
1,600.58
18.02
-24.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
P K Agarwal
Director
M K Agarwal
Independent Director
P Singhania
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kritika Mohata
Independent Director
Niraj Kumar Harodia
Director
Indra Agarwal
Independent Director
Nirmal Kumar Goyal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by The Grob Tea Co Ltd
Summary
The Grob Tea Company Limited is a century old company, incorporated on January 07, 1895. The Company was part of the legendary and heritage agency M/s. Octavius Steel & Co. Ltd., having five tea gardens namely Doyang, Dessoie, Kanu, and Teen Ali Tea Estates all located in quality tea producing belt of Assam and Pathemara Tea Estate in the Happy valley circle of Cachar District of Assam. These gardens comprises grant area of 4236.07 Hect. and 2332.71 Hect. of lush tea plantation with a capacity to produce 40 Lacs kgs of premium Assam tea. It is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of tea.The Company was acquired in year 2009 by Rawalwasia Group a progressive diversified entity with interest in Telecom, Hospitality, Polypacks etc and invested heavily in modernizing the landmark plantation with state of the art manufacturing facility with constantly upgrading its plantation and factory to keep up the ever changing demand of time. The Group elevated its crop 32 lacs kgs to 40 lacs kgs per annum, and focused on field development & upgradation of field practices to make the tea estates as one of the best garden in the area. Later on, the Company acquired Martycherra Tea Estate from Parry Agro Industries Ltd., w.e.f. January 2015. In FY 2019, in addition to existing core business of cultivation, manufacturing of Tea, the Company diversified into the business of LED Street light, Indoor lights and all other LED light products and entered into a consortium agreement with La
The The Grob Tea Co Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1238.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of The Grob Tea Co Ltd is ₹143.98 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of The Grob Tea Co Ltd is 8.67 and 1.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a The Grob Tea Co Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of The Grob Tea Co Ltd is ₹745.55 and ₹1515.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The Grob Tea Co Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.23%, 3 Years at 9.62%, 1 Year at 36.51%, 6 Month at 33.89%, 3 Month at 0.04% and 1 Month at 8.59%.
