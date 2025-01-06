iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

The Grob Tea Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,222.5
(-4.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR The Grob Tea Co Ltd

Grob Tea Co FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

5

28

2.84

1.81

Depreciation

-2.74

-2.31

-2.46

-2.84

Tax paid

-0.85

0.01

-1.19

-0.41

Working capital

-0.53

18.28

11.64

6.87

Other operating items

Operating

0.86

43.98

10.82

5.41

Capital expenditure

2.62

2.47

0.76

0.3

Free cash flow

3.48

46.45

11.59

5.71

Equity raised

147.23

91.77

86.55

81.54

Investing

2.82

0.23

-4.28

-0.55

Financing

-0.24

-7.13

4.08

1.95

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

153.3

131.33

97.94

88.66

Grob Tea Co : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR The Grob Tea Co Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.