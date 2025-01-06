The Grob Tea Co Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
5
28
2.84
1.81
Depreciation
-2.74
-2.31
-2.46
-2.84
Tax paid
-0.85
0.01
-1.19
-0.41
Working capital
-0.53
18.28
11.64
6.87
Other operating items
Operating
0.86
43.98
10.82
5.41
Capital expenditure
2.62
2.47
0.76
0.3
Free cash flow
3.48
46.45
11.59
5.71
Equity raised
147.23
91.77
86.55
81.54
Investing
2.82
0.23
-4.28
-0.55
Financing
-0.24
-7.13
4.08
1.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
153.3
131.33
97.94
88.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.