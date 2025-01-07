iifl-logo-icon 1
The Grob Tea Co Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,243.65
(1.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:59:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

92.98

110.28

82.39

79.77

yoy growth (%)

-15.68

33.84

3.27

3.78

Raw materials

-2.7

-4.28

-2.41

-3.11

As % of sales

2.9

3.88

2.93

3.9

Employee costs

-56.05

-47.7

-46.46

-46.8

As % of sales

60.28

43.25

56.39

58.66

Other costs

-28.17

-28.55

-27.4

-25.47

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.3

25.89

33.26

31.93

Operating profit

6.05

29.73

6.1

4.38

OPM

6.5

26.96

7.41

5.5

Depreciation

-2.74

-2.31

-2.46

-2.84

Interest expense

-0.44

-0.6

-1.47

-0.62

Other income

2.13

1.19

0.66

0.89

Profit before tax

5

28

2.84

1.81

Taxes

-0.85

0.01

-1.19

-0.41

Tax rate

-17.07

0.05

-42

-23.11

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.15

28.02

1.64

1.39

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.15

28.02

1.64

1.39

yoy growth (%)

-85.18

1,600.58

18.02

-24.34

NPM

4.46

25.41

1.99

1.75

