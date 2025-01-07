Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
92.98
110.28
82.39
79.77
yoy growth (%)
-15.68
33.84
3.27
3.78
Raw materials
-2.7
-4.28
-2.41
-3.11
As % of sales
2.9
3.88
2.93
3.9
Employee costs
-56.05
-47.7
-46.46
-46.8
As % of sales
60.28
43.25
56.39
58.66
Other costs
-28.17
-28.55
-27.4
-25.47
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.3
25.89
33.26
31.93
Operating profit
6.05
29.73
6.1
4.38
OPM
6.5
26.96
7.41
5.5
Depreciation
-2.74
-2.31
-2.46
-2.84
Interest expense
-0.44
-0.6
-1.47
-0.62
Other income
2.13
1.19
0.66
0.89
Profit before tax
5
28
2.84
1.81
Taxes
-0.85
0.01
-1.19
-0.41
Tax rate
-17.07
0.05
-42
-23.11
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.15
28.02
1.64
1.39
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.15
28.02
1.64
1.39
yoy growth (%)
-85.18
1,600.58
18.02
-24.34
NPM
4.46
25.41
1.99
1.75
