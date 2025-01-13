The Grob Tea Co Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.16
1.16
1.16
1.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
77.51
76.59
77.25
74.14
Net Worth
78.67
77.75
78.41
75.3
Minority Interest
Debt
9.35
11.88
3.12
3.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.43
5.84
0
0.12
Total Liabilities
95.45
95.47
81.53
78.78
Fixed Assets
48.19
44.55
39.79
38.18
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.82
3.77
5.29
2.47
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.31
4.71
1.71
2.27
Networking Capital
34.01
34.25
20.15
21.31
Inventories
17.45
17.73
13.15
9.03
Inventory Days
51.61
29.88
Sundry Debtors
1.56
1.25
1.8
2.77
Debtor Days
7.06
9.16
Other Current Assets
28.68
32.11
22.2
23.98
Sundry Creditors
-0.91
-2.29
-2.34
-2.11
Creditor Days
9.18
6.98
Other Current Liabilities
-12.77
-14.55
-14.66
-12.36
Cash
3.13
8.19
14.6
14.57
Total Assets
95.46
95.47
81.54
78.8
