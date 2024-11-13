Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters The Grob Tea Company Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. The Grob Tea Company Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024. The Grob Tea Company Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 The Grob Tea Company Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024