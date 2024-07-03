The Grob Tea Co Ltd Summary

The Grob Tea Company Limited is a century old company, incorporated on January 07, 1895. The Company was part of the legendary and heritage agency M/s. Octavius Steel & Co. Ltd., having five tea gardens namely Doyang, Dessoie, Kanu, and Teen Ali Tea Estates all located in quality tea producing belt of Assam and Pathemara Tea Estate in the Happy valley circle of Cachar District of Assam. These gardens comprises grant area of 4236.07 Hect. and 2332.71 Hect. of lush tea plantation with a capacity to produce 40 Lacs kgs of premium Assam tea. It is engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of tea.The Company was acquired in year 2009 by Rawalwasia Group a progressive diversified entity with interest in Telecom, Hospitality, Polypacks etc and invested heavily in modernizing the landmark plantation with state of the art manufacturing facility with constantly upgrading its plantation and factory to keep up the ever changing demand of time. The Group elevated its crop 32 lacs kgs to 40 lacs kgs per annum, and focused on field development & upgradation of field practices to make the tea estates as one of the best garden in the area. Later on, the Company acquired Martycherra Tea Estate from Parry Agro Industries Ltd., w.e.f. January 2015. In FY 2019, in addition to existing core business of cultivation, manufacturing of Tea, the Company diversified into the business of LED Street light, Indoor lights and all other LED light products and entered into a consortium agreement with Larica LED Product Pvt. Ltd. to attain the said objective of manufacturing the LED lights.