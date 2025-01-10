To The Members of

The Grob Tea Company Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of The Grob Tea Company Limited(“the Company”) which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including Other Comprehensive income, its Cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Financial Statements.

Emphasis of Matter

The Company has entered into the business of LED Lights in an earlier year with no sale of LED products during last four years. The total investment in the said LED Light Business as on March 31, 2024 is 1279.36 Lakhs which includes stocks, advances and receivables. The management is confident of recovery of the said amount in due course and no further provision is considered necessary for any possible losses that may arise in this behalf. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For the matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Key Audit Matters Addressing the Key Audit Matters Valuation of Biological Assets and Agriculture Produce (Refer Note 1.9 & 8 of financial Statements) As required by Ind AS 41 “Agriculture”, management estimates the fair value of unplucked tea leaves (biological assets) and plucked tea leaves (agriculture produce) as at the balance sheet date through the use of valuation mode- land recent transaction prices. As at March 31, 2024, the carrying value of biological assets in respect of unharvested tea leaves included under current assets is Rs. 36.27 Lakhs Our audit procedures included the following : Finished goods produced from agricultural produce are valued at lower of cost (arrived at by adding the cost of conversion to the fair value of agricultural produce) and the net realisable value. • Understood the process, evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls overvaluation of biological assets and agriculture produce inventory. The biological assets are stated at fair value less costs to sell. • Assessed the significant assumptions used in the valuation model with reference to available market information. Since there is no active market for harvested or unharvested tea leaves, significant judgement is involved in considering key assumptions used in determining average prevalent selling prices of tea leaves, average quality of tea leaves and quantity of unplucked leaves. Accordingly, this matter isidentified as a key audit matter. • Tested the data inputs used in the fair valuation and compared them with underlying supporting documents. • Reliance has been placed on managements representation and evidences provided for subsequent production, dispatches and collections there against. • Assessed the adequacy of related disclosures in the financial statements for compliance with disclosure requirements.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, cash flows and Changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial results that individually or in aggregate, make it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial results may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we reportthat:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for note on audit trial stated in (h) (vi) below.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B” to this report;

g. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2024 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given tous:

i . The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements Refer Note 33 to the Financial Statements;

ii . The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities (“ intermediaries”) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or behalf of the company (“ultimate beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”) with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries; and \

c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that representations under sub clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement. v. The dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuring Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, we observed that the Company has used accounting software with an audit trail (edit log) featured to maintain its books of accounts for the year ended 31st March, 2024. This feature was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions, with the following execeptions where the Company is still in the process of implementing the audit trail for its Books of Accounts.

a) During the year, the audit trail feature was not enabled for certain modules, viz., Inventory, Field Labour and Employee.

b) The accounting software lacks a feature to track whether the audit trail was enabled continuosly throughout the year.

c) The Audit trail feature, where applied, only records the date and the person responsible for the modification. Due to these limitation, we are unable to comment on whether there were any instances of tampering with the audit trail feature. As per the proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014, applicable from 1st April 2023, the requirement to report under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on the preservation of the audit trail as per statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024

For G A R V & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 301094E

“ANNEXURE A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Reporton Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment. (B) There are no Intangible assets in the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has a program of verification of property, plant and equipment to cover all the items in a phased manner, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were identified on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment during the year ended March 31,2024. There are no Intangible assets in the Company.

(e) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 andrules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. For stocks lying with the third parties at the year-end, written Confirmations have been obtained. In our opinion, the frequency of verification by the management is reasonable and the coverage and procedure for such verification is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on such physical verification.

(b) TheCompanyhasbeensanctionedworkingcapitallimitsinexcessof5crore,in aggregate, from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly Statements/returns filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

(iii) (a) During the year the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, provided guarantee and security to Company as follows:

Particulars Amount Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year (other than Subsidiary, JV and associates) 1,200.00 Lakhs Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above case 1,990.00 Lakhs

(b) In our opinion, the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans to Companies provided during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. (c) In respect of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and repayment or receipts are regular as per stipulation. (d) There are no amounts of loans granted to companies which are overdue for more than ninety days.

(e) There were no loans which had fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans or provide any guarantees or securities to parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. Further, provisions of sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security have been complied with by the Company.

(v) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) On the basis of our examination, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident Fund, employee state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it, with appropriate authorities. During the year, sales-tax, service tax, duty of excise and value added tax are not applicable to the company. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on audit procedures performed by us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of these statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) The dues outstanding of goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, central Sales Tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax and other statutory dues have not been deposited on accounts of any dispute, are as follows:

Sl. No. Name of Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which amount relates Amount Involved () 1 Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax CIT(A) Assessing officer 2012-13 15,89,350 2017-18 5,66,840 2018-19 2,870 2020-21 2,24,57,200 2 Central Sales Tax (Assam) Rules 1957 CST Commissioner of taxes appeal 2012-13 1,96,102 2013-14 42,714 2014-15 87,768

(viii) As represented to us by the management, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used for long term purpose by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any Subsidiaries, associates and Joint Ventures; hence, reporting under Clause 3(ix)(e)and

(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company did not raise money by way of initial public offer or further publicoffer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) As per information & explanation given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, the Company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year under audit.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi company as per the provision of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all the transactions with the related parties undertaken during the year and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the financial Statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) Company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or person connected with him and hence requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) As represented by the management, the Group does not have more than one Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of the Group as per the definition of Group contained in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a fund specified in Schedule VII of the Companies Act (the Act), in compliance with second proviso to sub section 5 of section 135 of the Act.

(b) There are no unspent amounts in respect of ongoing projects, that are required to be transferred to a special account in compliance of provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act.

(xxi) The Company does not have any subsidiary or associate company. Accordingly reporting under clause3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

For G A R V & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 301094E

“ANNEXURE B” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of The Grob Tea Company Limited (“the Company”) as at 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to these Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to these Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with referenceto financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to the financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.