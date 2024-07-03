Summary

CCL Products (India) Limited is engaged in the production, trading and distribution of Coffee. The Company has business operations mainly in India, Vietnam and Switzerland. The Company has established its longstanding presence in the international markets in two forms of instant coffee - Spray Dried and Freeze Dried and keeps upgrading the same with latest technology available globally to get better yield. CCL Products India Ltd, formerly known as Continental Coffee Limited, was incorporated as Public limited company in March 22nd, 1961. Initially the companys business was related to Hire purchase financing activities; subsequently the company diversified its activities and added Coffee, Instant Coffee and related products and manufacture thereof to its Object Clause. Subsequently, the name of the company was also changed from The Sahayak Finance & Investment Corporation Ltd to Continental Coffee Limited. The company started commercial production of coffee on 9th April 1995 with a capacity of 3600 Mts.The company came out with a public issue in June 1995. The company had a Rights issue of Rs.800 lakhs at par to the existing shareholders of the company, which opened on 15.04.1994 and closed on 08.06.1994.During 1998-99, the company divested the shares held by it in Continental Coffee industries (UK) PLC, a joint venture in the UK.The company has won the Second Best Exporter award from the Vishakapatnam Export Processing Zone (VEPZ) among 100% EOUs in Andhra Pradesh & Yanam for

