SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹734.9
Prev. Close₹726.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹189.5
Day's High₹734.9
Day's Low₹715.6
52 Week's High₹855
52 Week's Low₹551.6
Book Value₹87.4
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,610.67
P/E109.04
EPS6.66
Divi. Yield0.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.61
26.61
26.61
26.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,087.57
1,052.05
966.75
901.78
Net Worth
1,114.18
1,078.66
993.36
928.39
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
922.94
795.07
822.64
714.06
yoy growth (%)
16.08
-3.35
15.2
5.44
Raw materials
-442.03
-357.38
-388.82
-380.48
As % of sales
47.89
44.94
47.26
53.28
Employee costs
-58.64
-52.51
-50.05
-33.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
183.68
210.42
298.33
153.11
Depreciation
-30.77
-27.02
-25.42
-10.67
Tax paid
-56.49
-51.73
-59.4
-54.13
Working capital
106.88
29.96
150.61
86.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
16.08
-3.35
15.2
5.44
Op profit growth
5.52
-9.7
22.01
21.43
EBIT growth
-12.67
-28.26
97.1
22.5
Net profit growth
-19.84
-33.58
141.4
20.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,653.7
2,071.22
1,462.03
1,242.48
1,139.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,653.7
2,071.22
1,462.03
1,242.48
1,139.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.32
3.26
4.09
3.39
4.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
939.45
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.6
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,518.95
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,466.4
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Elgi Rubber Company Ltd
ELGIRUBCO
133.39
|63.52
|668.28
|0.22
|0
|62.68
|64.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
C Rajendra Prasad
Non Executive Director
K K Sarma
Executive Director
B Mohan Krishna
Independent Non Exe. Director
G V Krishna Rau
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kulsoom Noor Saifullah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kosaraju Veerayya Chowdary
Non Executive Director
Challa Shantha Prasad
Independent Non Exe. Director
Koda Durga Prasad
Managing Director
C Srishant
Non Executive Director
S V Ramchandra Rao
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Lanka Krishnanand
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sridevi Dasari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sudhakar Ambati
Reports by CCL Products (India) Ltd
Summary
CCL Products (India) Limited is engaged in the production, trading and distribution of Coffee. The Company has business operations mainly in India, Vietnam and Switzerland. The Company has established its longstanding presence in the international markets in two forms of instant coffee - Spray Dried and Freeze Dried and keeps upgrading the same with latest technology available globally to get better yield. CCL Products India Ltd, formerly known as Continental Coffee Limited, was incorporated as Public limited company in March 22nd, 1961. Initially the companys business was related to Hire purchase financing activities; subsequently the company diversified its activities and added Coffee, Instant Coffee and related products and manufacture thereof to its Object Clause. Subsequently, the name of the company was also changed from The Sahayak Finance & Investment Corporation Ltd to Continental Coffee Limited. The company started commercial production of coffee on 9th April 1995 with a capacity of 3600 Mts.The company came out with a public issue in June 1995. The company had a Rights issue of Rs.800 lakhs at par to the existing shareholders of the company, which opened on 15.04.1994 and closed on 08.06.1994.During 1998-99, the company divested the shares held by it in Continental Coffee industries (UK) PLC, a joint venture in the UK.The company has won the Second Best Exporter award from the Vishakapatnam Export Processing Zone (VEPZ) among 100% EOUs in Andhra Pradesh & Yanam for
Read More
The CCL Products India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹719.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CCL Products India Ltd is ₹9610.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of CCL Products India Ltd is 109.04 and 8.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CCL Products India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CCL Products India Ltd is ₹551.6 and ₹855 as of 06 Jan ‘25
CCL Products India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.57%, 3 Years at 19.45%, 1 Year at 16.46%, 6 Month at 23.41%, 3 Month at 7.36% and 1 Month at -9.50%.
