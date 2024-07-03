iifl-logo-icon 1
CCL Products (India) Ltd Share Price

719.75
(-0.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:19:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open734.9
  • Day's High734.9
  • 52 Wk High855
  • Prev. Close726.6
  • Day's Low715.6
  • 52 Wk Low 551.6
  • Turnover (lac)189.5
  • P/E109.04
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value87.4
  • EPS6.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,610.67
  • Div. Yield0.62
CCL Products (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

734.9

Prev. Close

726.6

Turnover(Lac.)

189.5

Day's High

734.9

Day's Low

715.6

52 Week's High

855

52 Week's Low

551.6

Book Value

87.4

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,610.67

P/E

109.04

EPS

6.66

Divi. Yield

0.62

CCL Products (India) Ltd Corporate Action

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

11 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

CCL Products (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

View More

View More

CCL Products (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:40 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.08%

Non-Promoter- 31.17%

Institutions: 31.17%

Non-Institutions: 22.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

CCL Products (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

26.61

26.61

26.61

26.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,087.57

1,052.05

966.75

901.78

Net Worth

1,114.18

1,078.66

993.36

928.39

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

922.94

795.07

822.64

714.06

yoy growth (%)

16.08

-3.35

15.2

5.44

Raw materials

-442.03

-357.38

-388.82

-380.48

As % of sales

47.89

44.94

47.26

53.28

Employee costs

-58.64

-52.51

-50.05

-33.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

183.68

210.42

298.33

153.11

Depreciation

-30.77

-27.02

-25.42

-10.67

Tax paid

-56.49

-51.73

-59.4

-54.13

Working capital

106.88

29.96

150.61

86.19

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

16.08

-3.35

15.2

5.44

Op profit growth

5.52

-9.7

22.01

21.43

EBIT growth

-12.67

-28.26

97.1

22.5

Net profit growth

-19.84

-33.58

141.4

20.78

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,653.7

2,071.22

1,462.03

1,242.48

1,139.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,653.7

2,071.22

1,462.03

1,242.48

1,139.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.32

3.26

4.09

3.39

4.5

CCL Products (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

939.45

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.6

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,518.95

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,466.4

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Elgi Rubber Company Ltd

ELGIRUBCO

133.39

63.52668.280.22062.6864.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT CCL Products (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

C Rajendra Prasad

Non Executive Director

K K Sarma

Executive Director

B Mohan Krishna

Independent Non Exe. Director

G V Krishna Rau

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kulsoom Noor Saifullah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kosaraju Veerayya Chowdary

Non Executive Director

Challa Shantha Prasad

Independent Non Exe. Director

Koda Durga Prasad

Managing Director

C Srishant

Non Executive Director

S V Ramchandra Rao

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Lanka Krishnanand

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sridevi Dasari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sudhakar Ambati

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by CCL Products (India) Ltd

Summary

CCL Products (India) Limited is engaged in the production, trading and distribution of Coffee. The Company has business operations mainly in India, Vietnam and Switzerland. The Company has established its longstanding presence in the international markets in two forms of instant coffee - Spray Dried and Freeze Dried and keeps upgrading the same with latest technology available globally to get better yield. CCL Products India Ltd, formerly known as Continental Coffee Limited, was incorporated as Public limited company in March 22nd, 1961. Initially the companys business was related to Hire purchase financing activities; subsequently the company diversified its activities and added Coffee, Instant Coffee and related products and manufacture thereof to its Object Clause. Subsequently, the name of the company was also changed from The Sahayak Finance & Investment Corporation Ltd to Continental Coffee Limited. The company started commercial production of coffee on 9th April 1995 with a capacity of 3600 Mts.The company came out with a public issue in June 1995. The company had a Rights issue of Rs.800 lakhs at par to the existing shareholders of the company, which opened on 15.04.1994 and closed on 08.06.1994.During 1998-99, the company divested the shares held by it in Continental Coffee industries (UK) PLC, a joint venture in the UK.The company has won the Second Best Exporter award from the Vishakapatnam Export Processing Zone (VEPZ) among 100% EOUs in Andhra Pradesh & Yanam for
Company FAQs

What is the CCL Products India Ltd share price today?

The CCL Products India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹719.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of CCL Products India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of CCL Products India Ltd is ₹9610.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of CCL Products India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of CCL Products India Ltd is 109.04 and 8.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of CCL Products India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a CCL Products India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of CCL Products India Ltd is ₹551.6 and ₹855 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of CCL Products India Ltd?

CCL Products India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.57%, 3 Years at 19.45%, 1 Year at 16.46%, 6 Month at 23.41%, 3 Month at 7.36% and 1 Month at -9.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of CCL Products India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of CCL Products India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.09 %
Institutions - 31.18 %
Public - 22.73 %

QUICKLINKS FOR CCL Products (India) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

