Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
922.94
795.07
822.64
714.06
yoy growth (%)
16.08
-3.35
15.2
5.44
Raw materials
-442.03
-357.38
-388.82
-380.48
As % of sales
47.89
44.94
47.26
53.28
Employee costs
-58.64
-52.51
-50.05
-33.26
As % of sales
6.35
6.6
6.08
4.65
Other costs
-225.28
-198.5
-177.03
-130.87
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.4
24.96
21.51
18.32
Operating profit
196.98
186.66
206.73
169.43
OPM
21.34
23.47
25.13
23.72
Depreciation
-30.77
-27.02
-25.42
-10.67
Interest expense
-13.79
-15.72
-16.91
-6.82
Other income
31.27
66.5
133.94
1.17
Profit before tax
183.68
210.42
298.33
153.11
Taxes
-56.49
-51.73
-59.4
-54.13
Tax rate
-30.75
-24.58
-19.91
-35.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
127.19
158.68
238.93
98.97
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
127.19
158.68
238.93
98.97
yoy growth (%)
-19.84
-33.58
141.4
20.78
NPM
13.78
19.95
29.04
13.86
