CCL Products (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

704.45
(0.85%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:19:40 AM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

922.94

795.07

822.64

714.06

yoy growth (%)

16.08

-3.35

15.2

5.44

Raw materials

-442.03

-357.38

-388.82

-380.48

As % of sales

47.89

44.94

47.26

53.28

Employee costs

-58.64

-52.51

-50.05

-33.26

As % of sales

6.35

6.6

6.08

4.65

Other costs

-225.28

-198.5

-177.03

-130.87

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.4

24.96

21.51

18.32

Operating profit

196.98

186.66

206.73

169.43

OPM

21.34

23.47

25.13

23.72

Depreciation

-30.77

-27.02

-25.42

-10.67

Interest expense

-13.79

-15.72

-16.91

-6.82

Other income

31.27

66.5

133.94

1.17

Profit before tax

183.68

210.42

298.33

153.11

Taxes

-56.49

-51.73

-59.4

-54.13

Tax rate

-30.75

-24.58

-19.91

-35.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

127.19

158.68

238.93

98.97

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

127.19

158.68

238.93

98.97

yoy growth (%)

-19.84

-33.58

141.4

20.78

NPM

13.78

19.95

29.04

13.86

