CCL Products (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
26.61
26.61
26.61
26.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,087.57
1,052.05
966.75
901.78
Net Worth
1,114.18
1,078.66
993.36
928.39
Minority Interest
Debt
783.45
576.43
481.4
408.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
108.44
78.79
73.1
49.73
Total Liabilities
2,006.07
1,733.88
1,547.86
1,386.14
Fixed Assets
874.13
860.56
803.12
739.57
Intangible Assets
Investments
237.14
157.11
157.1
157.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
45.14
19.31
0.13
0
Networking Capital
816.22
665.15
570.58
420.67
Inventories
459.63
429.02
418.63
249.63
Inventory Days
165.55
114.59
Sundry Debtors
306.45
174.53
120.36
136.63
Debtor Days
47.59
62.72
Other Current Assets
127.14
141.02
99.38
114.06
Sundry Creditors
-49.34
-52.7
-37.17
-27.99
Creditor Days
14.69
12.84
Other Current Liabilities
-27.66
-26.72
-30.62
-51.66
Cash
33.44
31.77
16.93
68.8
Total Assets
2,006.07
1,733.9
1,547.86
1,386.15
