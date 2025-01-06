CCL Products (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
183.68
210.42
298.33
153.11
Depreciation
-30.77
-27.02
-25.42
-10.67
Tax paid
-56.49
-51.73
-59.4
-54.13
Working capital
106.88
29.96
150.61
86.19
Other operating items
Operating
203.3
161.62
364.11
174.49
Capital expenditure
25.48
121.2
400.29
-125.74
Free cash flow
228.78
282.82
764.4
48.75
Equity raised
1,741.33
1,508.9
1,037.82
865.33
Investing
-0.01
-1.47
4.67
2.95
Financing
73.38
-30.92
340.49
-16.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
33.25
Net in cash
2,043.48
1,759.32
2,147.39
934.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.