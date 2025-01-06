iifl-logo-icon 1
CCL Products (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

698.5
(-3.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

CCL Products FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

183.68

210.42

298.33

153.11

Depreciation

-30.77

-27.02

-25.42

-10.67

Tax paid

-56.49

-51.73

-59.4

-54.13

Working capital

106.88

29.96

150.61

86.19

Other operating items

Operating

203.3

161.62

364.11

174.49

Capital expenditure

25.48

121.2

400.29

-125.74

Free cash flow

228.78

282.82

764.4

48.75

Equity raised

1,741.33

1,508.9

1,037.82

865.33

Investing

-0.01

-1.47

4.67

2.95

Financing

73.38

-30.92

340.49

-16.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

33.25

Net in cash

2,043.48

1,759.32

2,147.39

934.28

