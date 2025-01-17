Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.67
9.07
15.86
5.47
Op profit growth
11.18
4.15
23.17
13.37
EBIT growth
10.31
3.47
21.58
12.67
Net profit growth
12.11
9.83
23.31
10.18
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
22.64
23.96
25.09
23.6
EBIT margin
18.99
20.26
21.35
20.35
Net profit margin
13.97
14.66
14.56
13.68
RoCE
15.11
15.87
21.29
25.69
RoNW
4.37
4.52
5.32
5.91
RoA
2.78
2.87
3.63
4.32
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
15.36
13.7
12.47
10.12
Dividend per share
5
4
5
2.5
Cash EPS
11.04
9.98
8.93
7.61
Book value per share
94.01
81.73
69.78
47.23
Valuation ratios
P/E
26.27
17.09
14.4
33.82
P/CEPS
36.55
23.44
20.1
44.94
P/B
4.29
2.86
2.57
7.24
EV/EBIDTA
17.81
11.8
9.7
20.05
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
24.71
Tax payout
-21.8
-22.37
-26.35
-28.76
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
77.15
83.23
69.02
53.99
Inventory days
104.7
85.2
71
61.5
Creditor days
-13.85
-12.93
-9.37
-5.82
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-16.97
-14.84
-13.54
-17.9
Net debt / equity
0.48
0.4
0.46
0.19
Net debt / op. profit
1.81
1.47
1.5
0.53
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-49.44
-47.5
-49.1
-56.13
Employee costs
-6.68
-6.4
-6.17
-4.08
Other costs
-21.22
-22.13
-19.62
-16.17
