|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|11 May 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|2
|100
|Final
|Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.00/- per equity share of nominal value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-24.
|Dividend
|5 Feb 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|2.5
|125
|Interim
|Declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share (125%) of nominal value of Rs.2.00/- each for the financial year 2023-24. Fixed 15th February, 2024 as record date for payment of interim dividend and the Dividend declared will be paid on 21st February, 2024.
