|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|9 Jan 2025
|9 Jan 2025
|We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their just concluded meeting, have inter-alia transacted the following items of business: 1. Accepted the resignation of Mr. V. Lakshmi Narayana from the office of Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company with effect from the closing business hours of February 06, 2025. (a copy of the resignation letter is attached herewith). 2. Appointed Mr. Chaithanya Agasthyaraju to the office of Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel) of the Company effective February 07, 2025, as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by the Audit Committee of the Company, who shall serve as / hold the position of CFO - Designate of the Company with immediate effect till the closing business hours of February 06, 2025. This is for your information and necessary records. Intimation regarding resignation & appointment of Chief financial officer
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|30 Jul 2024
|CCL PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company and also to consider other matters The unaudited results for Q1, 2024-25 are herewith attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|CCL PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that a board meeting shall be held on Saturday 11th April 2024. The detailed announcement is attached herewith. The outcome of the Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|28 Jan 2024
|CCL PRODUCTS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve With reference to the above mentioned subject we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 5th day of February 2024: a) to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. (b) to consider and declare an interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24. (c) to fix the record date for the payment of interim dividend 1. Declared an interim dividend of Rs. 2.50 per equity share (125%) of nominal value of Rs.2.00/- each for the financial year 2023-24. 2. Fixed 15th February, 2024 as record date for payment of interim dividend and the Dividend declared will be paid on 21st February, 2024. (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 05.02.2024) Outcome of Board meeting held on 05.02.2024 Record Date for the interim dividend declared for the FY 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
