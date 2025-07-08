Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹11.2
Prev. Close₹11.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹11.2
Day's Low₹11.2
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-11.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)70.88
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2014
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
60.76
55.51
53.22
53.22
Preference Capital
3.8
3.8
175.48
175.49
Reserves
-59.58
-28.71
-205.87
-1,211.13
Net Worth
4.98
30.6
22.83
-982.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
262.1
173.89
175.58
yoy growth (%)
50.72
-0.96
Raw materials
43.62
-4.2
-2.54
As % of sales
16.64
2.41
1.44
Employee costs
-185.76
-119.26
-91.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-26.18
-35.56
-6.38
Depreciation
-4.48
-2.97
-13.35
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-33.39
86.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
50.72
-0.96
Op profit growth
-68.55
-188.17
EBIT growth
-97.54
-324.43
Net profit growth
-103.84
-1,918.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2014
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
184.58
262.1
173.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
184.58
262.1
173.89
Other Operating Income
3.08
6.36
0.56
Other Income
1.87
2.5
716.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
1,099.9
|90.9
|1,08,744.81
|276.9
|0.75
|3,354.16
|171.89
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
893.4
|129.41
|11,940.73
|30.15
|0.56
|447.9
|89
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
1,553.3
|20.11
|2,119.19
|19.31
|0.58
|149.07
|407.3
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
TINNARUBR
926.4
|38.67
|1,669.43
|10.43
|0.41
|128.82
|139.19
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
2,567.8
|35.89
|1,379.71
|21.31
|0.56
|155.65
|375.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
G P Goenka
Director
T S Broca
Whole-time Director
M H Chinoy
Director
A L Ananthanarayanan
Director (Special - BIFR)
Kanhaiya Lal Garg
Duncan House,
31 Netaji Subhas Road,
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22300962/2185
Website: http://www.duncansindustries.com
Email: dil_secretarial@duncans-tea.com
P-22,
Bondel Road,
Kolkata-700019
Tel: 91-33-22806692/6693/
Website: www.cbmsl.com
Email: rta@cbmsl.com
Summary
Established in 1859 as Playfair Duncan and Company, Duncans has become synonymous with tea. As its business expanded, the Birpara Tea Company was founded and the company was renamed Duncans Agro Indus...
