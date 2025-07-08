iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Duncans Industries Ltd Share Price Live

11.2
(-4.68%)
Aug 8, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11.2
  • Day's High11.2
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close11.75
  • Day's Low11.2
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-11.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)70.88
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Duncans Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

11.2

Prev. Close

11.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

11.2

Day's Low

11.2

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-11.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

70.88

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Duncans Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Duncans Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Duncans Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:38 PM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 83.73%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 83.73%

Non-Promoter- 0.87%

Institutions: 0.87%

Non-Institutions: 15.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Duncans Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2014Sep-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

60.76

55.51

53.22

53.22

Preference Capital

3.8

3.8

175.48

175.49

Reserves

-59.58

-28.71

-205.87

-1,211.13

Net Worth

4.98

30.6

22.83

-982.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

262.1

173.89

175.58

yoy growth (%)

50.72

-0.96

Raw materials

43.62

-4.2

-2.54

As % of sales

16.64

2.41

1.44

Employee costs

-185.76

-119.26

-91.38

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Sep-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-26.18

-35.56

-6.38

Depreciation

-4.48

-2.97

-13.35

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-33.39

86.31

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarSep-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

50.72

-0.96

Op profit growth

-68.55

-188.17

EBIT growth

-97.54

-324.43

Net profit growth

-103.84

-1,918.37

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2014Sept-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

184.58

262.1

173.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

184.58

262.1

173.89

Other Operating Income

3.08

6.36

0.56

Other Income

1.87

2.5

716.53

View Annually Results

Duncans Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

1,099.9

90.91,08,744.81276.90.753,354.16171.89

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

893.4

129.4111,940.7330.150.56447.989

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

1,553.3

20.112,119.1919.310.58149.07407.3

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

TINNARUBR

926.4

38.671,669.4310.430.41128.82139.19

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

2,567.8

35.891,379.7121.310.56155.65375.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Duncans Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

G P Goenka

Director

T S Broca

Whole-time Director

M H Chinoy

Director

A L Ananthanarayanan

Director (Special - BIFR)

Kanhaiya Lal Garg

Registered Office

Duncan House,

31 Netaji Subhas Road,

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22300962/2185

Website: http://www.duncansindustries.com

Email: dil_secretarial@duncans-tea.com

Registrar Office

P-22,

Bondel Road,

Kolkata-700019

Tel: 91-33-22806692/6693/

Website: www.cbmsl.com

Email: rta@cbmsl.com

Summary

Established in 1859 as Playfair Duncan and Company, Duncans has become synonymous with tea. As its business expanded, the Birpara Tea Company was founded and the company was renamed Duncans Agro Indus...
Read More

Reports by Duncans Industries Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Duncans Industries Ltd share price today?

The Duncans Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Duncans Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Duncans Industries Ltd is ₹70.88 Cr. as of 08 Aug ‘16

What is the PE and PB ratio of Duncans Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Duncans Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.29 as of 08 Aug ‘16

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Duncans Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Duncans Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Duncans Industries Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 08 Aug ‘16

What is the CAGR of Duncans Industries Ltd?

Duncans Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -1.12%, 3 Years at -19.97%, 1 Year at -27.97%, 6 Month at -24.32%, 3 Month at -5.49% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Duncans Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Duncans Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Duncans Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.