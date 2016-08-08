iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Duncans Industries Ltd

Duncans Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

11.2
(-4.68%)
Aug 8, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

DUNCANS INDUSTRIES LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

1,099.9

90.91,08,744.81276.90.753,354.16171.89

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

893.4

129.4111,940.7330.150.56447.989

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

1,553.3

20.112,119.1919.310.58149.07407.3

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

TINNARUBR

926.4

38.671,669.4310.430.41128.82139.19

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

2,567.8

35.891,379.7121.310.56155.65375.45

Duncans Industri: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Duncans Industries Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.