Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Sep-2014
|Sep-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.57
50.72
-0.96
Op profit growth
198.74
-67.99
-188.5
EBIT growth
2,329.46
-97.04
-325.2
Net profit growth
10.19
-104.2
-1,076.48
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-7.97
-1.87
-8.84
9.9
EBIT margin
-6.88
-0.19
-10.19
4.48
Net profit margin
-16.89
-10.79
386.72
-39.22
RoCE
-20.34
-0.56
-29.21
RoNW
87.92
-123.76
-33.45
RoA
-12.46
-7.58
277.02
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
127.93
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-5.62
-5.9
125.79
-15.44
Book value per share
-3.6
0.75
1.36
-190.2
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0.09
0
P/CEPS
-5.18
-2.77
0.09
-0.97
P/B
-6.88
233.42
-0.36
-0.06
EV/EBIDTA
-24.67
38.98
-11.03
51.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
15.27
7.44
9.59
Inventory days
114.93
52.97
94.38
Creditor days
-86.67
-53.06
-53.6
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.7
0.02
0.99
-0.55
Net debt / equity
-2.87
15.11
13.97
-1.01
Net debt / op. profit
-4.28
-12.86
-6.57
58.83
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-1.02
16.64
-2.41
-1.44
Employee costs
-67.49
-70.87
-68.58
-52.04
Other costs
-39.44
-47.64
-37.84
-36.6
