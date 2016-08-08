iifl-logo
Duncans Industries Ltd Key Ratios

11.2
(-4.68%)
Aug 8, 2016

Y/e 31 MarSep-2014Sep-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.57

50.72

-0.96

Op profit growth

198.74

-67.99

-188.5

EBIT growth

2,329.46

-97.04

-325.2

Net profit growth

10.19

-104.2

-1,076.48

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-7.97

-1.87

-8.84

9.9

EBIT margin

-6.88

-0.19

-10.19

4.48

Net profit margin

-16.89

-10.79

386.72

-39.22

RoCE

-20.34

-0.56

-29.21

RoNW

87.92

-123.76

-33.45

RoA

-12.46

-7.58

277.02

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

127.93

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-5.62

-5.9

125.79

-15.44

Book value per share

-3.6

0.75

1.36

-190.2

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0.09

0

P/CEPS

-5.18

-2.77

0.09

-0.97

P/B

-6.88

233.42

-0.36

-0.06

EV/EBIDTA

-24.67

38.98

-11.03

51.95

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

15.27

7.44

9.59

Inventory days

114.93

52.97

94.38

Creditor days

-86.67

-53.06

-53.6

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.7

0.02

0.99

-0.55

Net debt / equity

-2.87

15.11

13.97

-1.01

Net debt / op. profit

-4.28

-12.86

-6.57

58.83

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-1.02

16.64

-2.41

-1.44

Employee costs

-67.49

-70.87

-68.58

-52.04

Other costs

-39.44

-47.64

-37.84

-36.6

